‘You Go Down Hard': Luke Bryan Jokingly Blames His Height For His Onstage Falls

Luke made headlines after being captured for his constant on-stage falls during his concerts. While the fans blamed his falls on alcohol, the country singer had something altogether different to blame. During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Luke Bryan took a moment to look back at his onstage falls and jokingly blamed his height for the same, silencing the rumors concerning his sobriety during his concerts.

Luke Bryan holds his height responsible for his on-stage falls

On the May 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Luke Bryan made his guest appearance on the talk show. However, he was put in a tough spot when the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel asked him about the reasons behind his on-stage falls. The show’s host played a video compilation of Bryan’s falling during his performances.

To his defense the country singer clarified first on his drunk rumors, further blaming the spilled water on the stage as the prime culprit for his on-stage falls. He said that "somebody had gotten some water" adding, “Well, first of all, everybody — you check the comments on the fans talking about the fall, and there’s nine out of 10 comments that point to me being drunk." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Grabbing his "chance to clear the air on this drinking and falling" Bryan further blamed his 6 '2 height, marking that when someone this tall tried to do Michael Jackson’s moves with cowboy boots, then anyone is bound to fall. “I’m 6’2. I’m up there trying to do Michael Jackson moves in too big of a frame, and when you add water to a stage and slick cowboy boots, you go down hard. It’s not alcohol, fans. People are assuming — you can’t just drink a bottle of vodka and go do a two-hour show."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Did Anyone Get That?’ Luke Bryan Makes Jokes As He Falls On Stage After Tripping On Cellphone

But it was not it, as Bryan also had to call out his high on-stage energy, stating that is "real active on stage." But in the same line, he further clarified the dust of his being drunk during his shows, admitting even though his song’s lyrics elucidate drunkenness it doesn't in any manner imply that he is always drunk. He added, “Even though the content of the songs alludes to drinking. It doesn't mean I spend my whole life [drinking] while working."

Luke Bryan on visiting a chiropractor to deal with on-stage falling injuries

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight , the country singer addressed the injuries he took during his fall at Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver, Canada. Bryan revealed visiting a chiropractor to get rid of his back issues however his recent fall made him realize all his effort to make his back feel better was not of much use.

He remarked, "Ironically, last week, I was having back trouble to the point where I had to get a chiropractor to the room. [Anyway], so when I hit the ground, I was like, 'Oh!' The first thing [I thought] was, 'Oh God, all the work I did to get my back feeling better is out!'"

Well, it seems like fans have a better reason to blame for Bryan’t on-stage fall. The 6 '2 country singer has finally clarified netizens’ doubts but he, on the other hand, is surely having a great deal of problems with his continuous struggle with falls.

ALSO READ: 'It Wasn't Like A Huge Shock': Luke Bryan Reacts To Fellow Judge Katy Perry Leaving American Idol