Who Is Nemo In Eurovision 2024? Everything To Know About The Non-Binary Singer Taking Contest By Storm

Nemo Mettler has taken the reins of Eurovision 2024 with their latest performance. The non-binary singer is representing Switzerland and put up a live performance of their song, The Code in the first semi-final round on May 7, Tuesday. Mettler was astonished by the audience’s reaction to their deeply personal song about their struggle to find their identity between the “zeroes and ones” of a binary system. Mettler has become a favorite contestant of Eurovision 2024.

“But knowing they like a song where I am, like, unconditionally myself, and I talk about the journey of finding myself and being non-binary and knowing that it touches them ... it’s really beautiful,” the Swiss singer told AP News. Remarkably, Mettler is not the only gender non-conforming finalist this year which the singer finds as a rare thing. Ireland entry and non-binary singer, Bambie Thug, who brings a touch of gothic fairy, also made it to the ESC grand finale on 11 May, Saturday.

All you need to know about Nemo before they take over the final show of Eurovision 2024:

Who is Nemo in Eurovision 2024?

Nemo Mettler was born on 3 August 1999, popularly known as Nemo. The 24-year-old rapper and singer hails from Biel/Benne, Switzerland, and specializes in violin, piano, and drums. They are already established as a musician in their country and have been recognized with four Swiss Music Awards in 2018, per Independent. Mettler has also won Song of the Year for their 2017 single, Du.

The Code singer came out as non-binary during an interview with Swiss media outlet, SonntagzZeitung by TX Group in November 2023. Mettler prefers using they/them pronouns in English but also wanted to stick to their given name, per Tages-Anzeiger.

Nemo Mettler’s thriving music career

In 2015, Nemo released the EP Clownfisch which climbed to No. 95 in the Swiss charts. They followed it up with another hit single, Du in 2017, also ranking at No. 4 in the country. Mettler finished fifth at The Masked Singer Switzerland in 2021.

The Swiss singer/rapper joined Eurovision 2024 in February and is now competing as one of the finalists with their hit song, The Code. The song is essentially a medley of rap, pop, opera, drum, and bass, topped with additional diverse sonical elements.

Making of Nemo’s song The Code

Mettler notes that there are “so many influences in the song.” They recalled going to youth opera at nine which inspired their work as a musician, integrating classical melodies with a mix of modern sounds.

Marking The Code as a performance piece made for the stage, Mettler told the Independent on Thursday, May 9, “It’s inspired me to create whatever feels right, because the song doesn’t feel like it has to follow any rules. That’s what music should be about, not thinking too much in boxes, just having fun and creating something exciting.”

Speaking of the song’s alignment with Mettler’s gender identity, they said, “It feels like me and the song are the same, we’re one. It’s amazing to get to perform something you truly feel you are, it makes this experience so much more genuine for me.”

Nemo Mettler’s entry at the Eurovision 2024

The Swiss musician revealed that performing at the Eurovision was not fueled by any grand plan. More so, Mettler did not know that they would land up on the song contest’s stage. The Du singer talked about getting invited to a songwriting camp years ago but could not attend.

However, Mettler took out time for the camp in 2023 and expected to be working as a songwriter for the contest. “but I got put together with Teya (of Austria’s Teya & Selena from 2023), and I was like... wait. Who are we writing for” Mettler admitted.

When asked, the award-winning musician confirmed that they had no idea they were being picked for Eurovision. Mettler further noted that the selection process in Switzerland had changed, along with its awareness of non-binary individuals. “now we’re more like a Eurovision country, so the awareness has changed,” they shared.

Eurovision 2024 is the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC). This year, 37 countries are participating in the annual contest. It is taking place in Malmö, Sweden because of the nation’s victory in the 2023 Eurovision. Singer Loreen represented Sweden in 2023 and took home the title for the second time, with her song, Tattoo. She had previously won in 2012.

The grand final of Eurovision 2024 will feature a riveting list of 26 contestants each representing a different nation and will air on Saturday 11, May.

