Drake and MIllie Bobby Brown: A Look Into Their Friendship As Kendrick Lamar Throws "A Minor' Allegations

The rap beef continues. But this time, Drake might have dug himself a hole with his latest diss track, The Heart Part 6, on May 5. Amid allegations of engaging with underage women, Drake has name-checked Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in his track, denying any association with her.

Here’s the catch, Lamar never mentioned Brown in his allegations yet Drake chose to clarify with her name. The rapper’s May 4 diss track, Not Like Us accused Drake of liking “‘em young” in his lyrics and called him “certified pedophiles.” “Tryna strike a cord and it’s probably A-Minor” is another line from Not Like Us that is gauging much attention from rap heads.

In The Heart Part 6, Drake responded to Lamar’s allegations with the lyric, “Only f*****g with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I'd never look twice at no teenager.” Earlier in the song, he condemned Lamar for taking “the angle” while clarifying, “I never been with no one under age.”

However, the Candian rapper’s fumble has left many curious about his controversial friendship with the 17-year-younger actress, Brown. So, let’s have a look at their friendship timeline. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Drake and Millie Bobby Brown first met in 2017

Millie, then 13, first met the God’s Plan rapper, then 31, when the latter invited her to his Brisbane concert in 2017. The Netflix star flew out to Australia to attend his concert, and the duo spent time together after the show. Both the stars shared glimpses of their meeting on social media. Later, Brown confirmed at a 2018 SAG Awards red-carpet interview that Drake had sent a personal invite for her, and apparently, the duo were equally starstruck by each other.

“I was in his dressing room with my whole family. I was like: ‘Just want to say hi,’ he was like: ‘Oh my god.’ He was having a fanboy moment; I was having a fangirl moment and a Drake moment,” the Damsel star told Teen Vogue in 2018.

That was not all for their bonding in Australia. The 20-year-old star met up with Drake again in his Sydney show. Brown also disclosed that the duo had gone out for dinners after the rapper’s Brisbane concert. Additionally, the actress shared a snap of herself on social media while crediting Drake for the picture.

Millie Bobby Brown invited Drake to the Golden Globes afterparty

In January 2018, Brown returned the favor by inviting the One Dance rapper as her plus-one to the Netflix Golden Globes afterparty. After the event, the British actress shared a picture on Facebook with the caption, “blessed to have my security be my +1 at the netflix party.”

Months later, Brown raved about her friendship with Drake. She told W Magazine that she and the rapper text “all the time.” Drake helped her out with “life lessons,” Brown said before noting that he is an amazing human being.

Similarly, the Enola Holmes star shared in another interview at the Emmys that Drake, originally Aubrey Drake Graham, was a “fantastic and great model” for her. Weighing in on her texting rituals with the rapper, she told Access Hollywood, “We text, we just [texted] each other the other day, and he was like: ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like: ‘I miss you more!’ He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely going to go and see him.”

Advertisement

However, when asked about what they text about, Brown didn’t reveal much besides sharing that Drake helps her out with boy advice. “Y’know, that stays in the text messages,” she joked when asked for added context.

Millie Bobby Brown defended Drake publicly amid doubts about their close friendship

While a friendship doesn’t hurt anyone, people got curious about their tight-knit bond despite having nearly two decades of age difference. Ultimately, pointing fingers at the adult in the friendship, Drake. But Brown decided to back him amid the doubts and issued a statement on her Instagram story defending their friendship.

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird…” she began. After expressing gratitude for all the “amazing people” in her life who offer her wisdom and guidance, Brown stated,”u don’t get to choose that for me. Its nice to have people understand what i do.” She urged others to talk about real-world problems rather than her friendships before concluding her statement.

Drake name-dropped Millie Bobby Brown in 2023 song

A Millie Bobby Brown reference in a Drake song isn’t a surprise for many fans. In October 2023, the rapper released the track, Another Late Night from his latest album, For All The Dogs. The Grammy winner mocked the criticism around his close friendship with Brown in the lines, “Weirdos in my comments talking about some Millie Bobby / Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flocking.”

Now, The Heart Part 6 has continued the saga of their controversial friendship. However, the actress has decided to not comment on either reference.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Always Alone’: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Her ‘Least Favorite’ Filming Set