Since March 2, NFL buffs and Swifties have been questioning about Travis Kelce's absence from Taylor Swift's Singapore leg of Eras Tour concert.

Shutting down all the naysayers, the Kansas City Chiefs star TE has now jetted off to Singapore on March 7 to join pop icon girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore started on March 2 and will wrap up on March 9 at the National Stadium, Marina Bay Stands. Interestingly, the updates on Instagram about the Chiefs’ TE landing in Singapore seem to come from Travis Kelce's close friend, Harry Clark.

Ahead of touching down in the Lion City, Harry posted a seconds-long video on his Instagram Story that featured the lit-up Singapore skyline.

Who is Harry Clark?

Going by the few Instagram posts that Harry Clark has shared, he seems to be a long-time friend of Travis Kelce. Travis' elder brother and Eagles veteran Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie also follows him on Instagram.

Harry Clark hails from north-east Ohio just like Travis Kelce. So, if we connect the dots, the duo probably might have grown up together. Harry Clark has previously worked at American Airlines.

Travis Kelce’s friend Harry Clark’s Other IG Posts From Singapore

Travis Kelce seems to be keeping all the Singapore-related updates under wraps. However, that’s not the case with his close pal, Harry Clark.

Harry treated NFL fans and Swifties to a glimpse of their Singapore escapade. In one Instagram Story, he posted pictures of sleek Nike shoes at Marina Bay Sands. In another Instagram Story, he shared a clip featuring pulsating music and a pouring of Don Julio 1942 tequila shots. It appears that Travis, Harry, and their entourage are turning their soirée into a lively affair.







Travis Kelce’s Manager Just Cannot Keep Calm

Travis Kelce's go-to guy is André Eanes, the big shot at A&A MGMT Group. Eanes serves in a triple role as President, Co-Founder, and Chief Business Officer.

Previously, André Eanes revealed to TMZ that Kelce was jet-setting to Singapore to support Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour. Now, Eanes himself is beyond thrilled about his own trip to Singapore. He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with an energetic post, exclaiming, "Singapore what's poppin!!!!!!!!"

Looks like the whole Travis Kelce crew is bringing the hype to Singapore!