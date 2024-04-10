After a Healthy NBA G League Run, Phoenix Suns Sign Isaiah Thomas for the Second Time

The Phoenix Suns have made a significant move by signing point guard Isaiah Thomas to remain with the team through the end of the season.

Having initially joined on a series of 10-day contracts starting from March 20, Thomas has yet to demonstrate his capabilities after the four games he played, with an average of 1.3 points and 0.5 assists per game.

The official X(formerly Twitter) account of Bleacher Report posted Isaiah’s image in which he was seen holding the pen and doing the sign-in formalities for his second innings.

The post was captioned: “Isaiah Thomas officially signs his Suns contract. He'll be on the team for the rest of the season.”

This decision follows the league's allowance for up to two 10-day contracts before the player is either signed for the remainder of the season or becomes a free agent, with Thomas's second 10-day deal set to expire recently.

This signing marks a momentous NBA comeback for Thomas, who had not played in an NBA game for 23 months before joining the Phoenix Suns. His exceptional performance, averaging 32.5 points and making 25 3-pointers in four games for the Salt Lake City Stars of the G League, underscores his enduring talent and determination.

As a former NBA All-Star in 2016 and 2017, and having finished fifth in NBA MVP voting during the 2016-17 season with an impressive 28.9 points average for the Boston Celtics, Thomas brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Suns.

With an illustrious career spanning 12 seasons and 10 NBA teams, including a previous stint with the Suns, Thomas brings a wealth of experience and will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the team's performance as they head towards the conclusion of the season.

