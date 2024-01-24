Why Cody Rhodes deserves a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of The Rock?

Cody Rhodes has been at his best ever since he made his return to the WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38. The 38-year-old wrestler who had an underdog stint in his previous run with WWE under the shadow of Randy Orton, has been a star in his second run with the company.

He beat Seth Rollins in his first match, went on to win the Royal Rumble in 2023, defeated Brock Lesnar in a fist-clenching match, but there’s one thing he is yet to accomplish. It is the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes was poised to become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39, against Roman Reigns in the main event, but somehow this didn’t happen. The reasons are best known to the creative team of the WWE. The decision did anger Rhodes' fans since everybody expected him to be crowned the Universal Champion.

WrestleMania 40 was expected to be the event when fans thought that the company would eventually hand over the title to Rhodes after him beating Roman Reigns. However, ever since The Rock has made a shocking return to RAW in 2024, and even teased a match with Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it looks like the road for Rhodes might be a bit difficult.

Nevertheless, it is Rhodes, and not The Rock, who deserves a chance to face Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania 40.

3 reasons why Rhodes must face Roman Reigns instead of The Rock

1. Full-time wrestler: Cody Rhodes is a full-time wrestler in WWE currently, and the Championship belt in his hands means that he will be available for the next set of pay-per-views for the company.

The Rock, even if he wins the Championship might not be there for the other big events, because of his Hollywood commitments. In that case, it would be difficult for the company to organize WWE Championship matches in pay-per-views after WrestleMania 40.

2. Reigns must drop the title: In case, the company books Reigns for the win against The Rock, then that might again be annoying for the fans, as it's high time Reigns drops the title.

He has been retaining the WWE Championship for more than 1240 days now, and the company should offer something else to the fans, then shoveling down their throats the greatness of ‘The Tribal Chief’.

And Cody Rhodes is the perfect man to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the moment.

3. Cody Rhodes deserves it: In essence, Cody Rhodes deserves the WWE Championship title. The WWE creative team needs to give him his due, and that would only be possible when he squares off against Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Rhodes has been warmly accepted by the fans in the last 2 years. He has impressed the WWE universe with his wrestling abilities and even has their support now. A WWE title belt in his hands, at WrestleMania 40 is something that would give a tremendous boost to his career.

Besides, the company will then have a chance to make him the second face of the company after Roman Reigns.

What the WWE might do at WrestleMania 40?

The company might book a Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 40 which Rhodes might win.

Then, a few months later, Rhodes drops the title to The Rock in a pay-per-view, and then The Rock goes one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.

In that match, Reigns gets to win the match, and The Rock bids a final farewell to the WWE in his last match at WWE.

