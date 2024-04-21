Why Did Conor McGregor Attempt To Fight Machine Gun Kelly At The MTV Video Music Awards

One of the biggest combat sports athletes Conor McGregor was spotted arguing with American rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. Both personalities appeared to have a disagreement that almost got physical.

Conor McGregor is the biggest name coming from the UFC. Alongside his memorable one-liners and performances in the octagon, the Irishman has also been involved in a couple of feuds with personalities outside of combat sports.

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly’s infamous altercation at MTV VMAs

The annual ceremony held by MTV to honor the best music videos in the space witnessed a sharp Conor McGregor gracing a bright pink jacket on the red carpet. Celebrities like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo were also present at the event.

However, an otherwise cordial event turned rowdy as Conor McGregor almost got into a fight with American Hip-Hop artist Machine Gun Kelly. Photographs showed The Notorious pouncing on Kelly.

According to TMZ, Kelly's security guards nearly pushed the Irishman as he tried greeting the American rapper. Following this, an angry McGregor attempted to take a swing at the entourage. Several videos also captured the Irishman throwing a drink at Machine Gun Kelly.

Later in an interview, The Notorious revealed his thoughts on the aforementioned scuffle. When asked about what had happened, McGregor said, “Absolutely nothing. I don’t even know the guy to be honest.”

The Dubliner revealed that he knew Machine Gun Kelly from his attendance to McGregor’s previous fights. Other reports reveal the American rapper’s refusal to take a picture alongside the Irishman was the reason for the fight.

The Notorious then went on to dig at the rapper. “I only fight real fighters. People that actually fight. I certainly don’t fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers,” said Conor McGregor.

Although the exact reasons for the said altercation are unknown, controversial rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor’s scuffle remains to be a key moment in the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Daniel Cormier’s reaction to Conor McGregor vs Machine Gun Kelly

Conor McGregor’s attempt to pick a fight with Machine Gun Kelly was one of the most controversial moments for the fighter. Fans and fighters alike had their thoughts regarding the scuffle and UFC veteran Daniel Cormier failed to hold back.

DC offered an alternative viewpoint contrary to popular belief. The former champion compared McGregor to professional wrestler Ric Flair and spoke on their similar characteristics inside and outside the fighting cage.

“He never stopped. He continued to live as Ric Flair,” said Cormier. The veteran spoke on the gimmick of said fighters that aligns with the modern-day Conor McGregor.

“Conor McGregor also lives this big life,” mentioned Cormier. The Notorious is often known to have a confrontational and brash personality in the UFC. Daniel Cormier reveals the Irishman to possess the same characteristics outside the performative atmosphere as well.

He also continued to joke about a potential fight between the American rapper and the former double champion. “Easy work for Conor McGregor,” said DC as his co-host chuckled and agreed.

Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor appear to have a cordial relationship. In previous interviews, both fighters were witnessed to be friendly disregarding the veteran’s close relationship with the Irishman’s rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.