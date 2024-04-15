Why Did Dana White Take So Long To Confirm Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor UFC Fight? Find Out

UFC CEO and President Dana White has been in the news lately regarding the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024. Dana delayed the announcement of the match, despite Conor McGregor pitching for it several times.

It also then opened up speculations about a fallout between McGregor and White. Then, on March 8, following the conclusion of UFC 300, Dana officially announced McGregor vs Chandler. However, he didn't disclose the reason why it took him so long to announce the fight.

But now, the UFC President has finally spoken about it. In a media interaction on April 14, Dana White revealed the reason for the delay in the announcement of the fight by saying that even though they had been training for ages, it was Conor who wasn’t ready.

"It's not that we've been working on it for ages. There's all kinds of things that go on behind the scenes. It's all about timing, Chandler's been ready but Conor hasn't been ready. We talked about this at one of the press conferences recently, he had a lot of obligations that he had to deal with. What you don't want him doing is accepting a fight when he's got a ton of obligations and he can't train 100% for a fight," Dana White said.



Which was the last fight of Conor McGregor?

McGregor will officially headline UFC 303 alongside Michael Chandler in a much-anticipated clash on June 29, 2024. This would be the Irishman’s first footing inside the octagon since losing a bout to Dustin Poirer in the main event of UFC 264.

McGregor had suffered a broken leg in the fight, and it resulted in him taking a break from UFC for nearly 3 years. But now, McGregor is fully prepared to make his UFC return and start on a winning note against Michael Chandler. Moreover, Conor’s opponent Michael Chandler’s defeat also came against Dustin Poirier. Both the fighters have been preparing vigorously for the fight, and on June 29, it will be ascertained who was more prepared.