Why Does Draymond Green ‘Hate the Play-In’ but Calls It ‘The Best Thing Ever Created’?

The Golden State Warriors closed out the 2023-24 NBA regular season with a surge, ultimately clinching the 10th spot in the competitive Western Conference standings.

However, the Warriors Draymond Green has his say on the team’s current standing and where the tournament is heading. On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, he said, "I hate the play-in, just so you all know. I absolutely hate it."

But interestingly, he went on to say something completely opposite: "It's the best thing ever created. If you look at the play-in and what it's done for basketball, it's the best thing ever created."

But why did he say that? Despite falling just short of a direct playoff berth, the Warriors finished with a 46-36 record. With a notable winning percentage of 56.1%, that is justifiable with the level of performance the team excelled to put out.

The reason why Draymond Green had mixed reactions on the play-in has to be considered from two viewpoints. First, from the player's perspective, the water seems muddier for the Dubs as they have to pave their way to cross pass into the play-in tournament in order to make it to the playoffs.

Standing at the tenth seed, the Warriors will have to get hold on the Sacramento Kings who are at ninth seed. Whereas they will be waiting to meet the losing team among the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans if they have to make it to the eighth seed.

Secondly, the league has become pretty interesting from the NBA fans’ perspective as there will be a lot of dramatic wins and losses, ifs and buts involved as the games go on to unfold.

Green further added, “Since the NBA has added the play-in, it's taken the last month and a half of the season to a totally different level. Like, totally different. So, I hate the play-in. I especially hate being the 10 seed. But as much as I hate it, as a basketball player, as a basketball fan, this play-in is nuts, and you gotta love it."

