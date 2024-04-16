‘Luka Doncic Is Second’: JJ Redick Makes His NBA MVP Pick, Gives ‘Slightest of Margin’ to THIS Nuggets’ Star

Former NBA player and basketball analyst JJ Redick recently unveiled his NBA MVP selection on his podcast, revealing a tight race at the top of his list. Redick, known for his insightful basketball commentary, ultimately gave his nod for the NBA Most Valuable Player award to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Appearing on the Old Man and Three podcast, Redick said, “ MVP for me, again it came down to 3 guys, it came down to Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ultimately I gave, by the slightest of margins, I gave my vote to Nikola Jokic for MVP.”

JJ Redick added, “Luka Doncic in second, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in third, I had Jayson Tatum in forth in MVP, and Jalen Brunson fifth in MVP. Giannis was the other guy I gave consideration to just outside the top 5.”

Finding the decision challenging, Redick noted that the margins were extremely narrow as he placed Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic in the second position and Oklahoma City Thunder standout Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in third.

However, this ranking aligns closely with the consensus among many ballots, where Jokic's exceptional performance throughout the season earned him the top spot in Redick's view. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement



With Doncic showcasing remarkable skills alongside Jokic, and Gilgeous-Alexander not far behind, Redick's MVP pick highlights the exceptional talent and performances that have graced the NBA courts in what has been a remarkable and competitive season.

Also Read: ‘Excuse My French’: Bucks’ Bobby Portis Shares First Reaction With NBA Insider After Trade Rumors With Grant Williams

JJ Redick Puts Jalen Brunson Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

JJ Redick deliberated on his MVP voting decision, explaining his choice of Jalen Brunson over Giannis Antetokounmpo in the MVP race. Redick highlighted Brunson's impact on the New York Knicks, emphasizing how Brunson's contributions fueled the Knicks to clinch the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Redick said,”Jalen Brunson and Giannis, this is, I'm being serious, the fact that Jalen Brunson took the Knicks to the second seed was like the tipping point for me.

“Giannis had an incredible individual season, again relative to expectations, I believe the Knicks outperformed those particularly once Julius Randall was hurt. And the Milwaukee Bucks probably under performed relative to expectations,” he added.

Redick's decision to place Brunson higher than Antetokounmpo in his MVP ballot stemmed from his evaluation criteria, which emphasized the impact of a player on their team's success rather than solely looking at individual statistics.

The fact that Brunson was instrumental in leading the Knicks to a higher seed in the East, coupled with his performance relative to expectations, played a crucial role in Redick's decision-making process during the MVP race.

Also Read: ‘I Try to Just Break the Stigma’: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Clocks Most Minutes by Any Player in a Season in 2020s