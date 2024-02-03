Major Brock Lesnar Report: WWE Cutting Ties With and Scrapping Major Plans for the Beast Incarnate

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Every wrestling fan knows about the ongoing lawsuit involving Vince McMahon. Ms. Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual harassment and trafficking.

Recently, Ms. Grant and her attorney released 67 pages of legal documents, revealing disturbing details.

It is claimed that Vince McMahon not only violated her physically but also mentally. Surprisingly, the documents even mention Brock Lesnar, a former WWE and UFC champion, being involved.

According to Ms. Grant, McMahon forced her to send personalized sexual content to Lesnar and even gave him her phone number.

Brock Lesnar then contacted her and asked for more such content. She was set to meet Brock Lesnar in 2022 but the meeting was canceled and after some time Vince McMahon fired Ms. Janel Grant after his wife discovered their relationship. We have a dedicated article on Brock Lesnar's involvement and allegations on Vince McMahon.

Recently, Vince McMahon made it official that he's stepping down from TKO Group and made it clear that he's no longer involved with WWE and TKO Group.

According to sources, there were plans for Brock Lesnar to make a comeback at Royal Rumble 2024. However, after Vince McMahon's case mentioned Brock Lesnar, WWE quickly scrapped all the big plans for him.

In addition, there's a recent report stating that the brands associated with WWE and holding Brock Lesnar's license are now distancing themselves from him.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, it seems that WWE is making some changes regarding Brock Lesnar. Not only has WWE 2K24 Legends edition removed Lesnar from its cover, but there are also rumors that WWE 2K Supercard Game might remove him from the game altogether.

Additionally, it appears that WWEShop has put almost all Brock Lesnar merchandise on sale, indicating a shift in their creative direction.

A recent report from PWInsider states, “WWEShop has placed 99% of all merchandise related to Brock Lesnar on discount sale. Going forward Lesnar is "off the table" from all creative pitches.”



Canceled plans for Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar, also known as The Beast Incarnate, last fought against Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2023. There were rumors that he would be making a comeback at Royal Rumble 2024 and might be seen regularly on Monday Night Raw and pay-per-view events.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer revealed what were the plans for Brock Lensar from Royal Rumble 2024 to WrestleMania 40.

Brock Lesnar was set to enter the Royal Rumble 2024 match and he was scheduled to get eliminated by Dirty Dominik Mysertrio.

Later, Brock Lesnar was booked to compete at Elimination Chamber 2024, according to the report The Beast Incarnate was locked to face Doimink Mysterio at Elimination Chamber 2024. For WrestleMania 40, he was set to face Gunther.

