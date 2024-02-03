Real Reason Why the Rock Replaced Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 40 Against Roman Reigns

Today, we saw a huge shift in the WWE scene as Road to WrestleMania 40 kicked off with a bang. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made a surprising announcement that he won't be going up against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Instead, he hinted that there's someone out there who knows Roman Reigns even better than he does.

The arena was rocked by The Rock's music, as it blew the roof off. The Brahma Bull made his entrance into the ring, shaking hands with Cody Rhodes before giving him a hug. Rhodes then exited the ring, leaving the cousins alone in the squared circle for the first time since Roman Reigns became the Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns and The Rock locked eyes, their gaze intense. Without uttering a word, Roman Reigns proudly hoisted his WWE Undisputed Championship high above his head, a powerful symbol of his status as the new face of both his family and the WWE.

A recent report by the Wrestling Observer Board expressed the real reason why The Rock replaced Cody Rhodes.



“The Rock pushed super hard for WrestleMania 40 card change. When CM Punk and Brock Lesnar were out all the dominoes fell. Dwayne already wanted it and WWE felt they now needed it as well. “



“Felt this was better to change the news flow away from Vince McMahon,” the report stated as it suggested the real reason behind The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes at the last moment.



“Cody was the plan. The Rock was going to face Roman Reigns later, maybe next year's Mania, maybe Saudi. The Vince thing ends up worse than they thought and they changed the plan. 100% it was Punk vs Seth and Cody vs Reigns until Punk got hurt.”

Fans major backlash on The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes

Ever since The Rock took over for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 to face Roman Reigns, WWE fans have been expressing their diverse opinions. They're openly discussing this turn of events and drawing parallels to CM Punk's situation when The Rock replaced him at a previous WrestleMania.

X, account Wrestlelamia shared a screenshot that shows the like and dislike ratio. The video has gained around 900k views and has 39.855 likes and 116.068 dislikes which is a 74 percent dislike rate and the stats are changing every second.



YouTube changed its policy and hid the dislikes from videos, only the creator can see the dislikes on a YouTube video now.

