Will Roman Reigns vs The Rock take place at WWE Elimination Chamber next month? Find out

Roman Reigns has held the title of WWE's Undisputed champion for nearly four years, smashing numerous records and etching his name in golden letters alongside the industry's icons.

He's headlined three WrestleMania events back-to-back and triumphed as the champion on each occasion. This year, he's set to make his fourth consecutive appearance in the main event. Initially, fans and experts speculated that Cody Rhodes would go head-to-head with Roman Reigns for the second time in a row, concluding their storyline at WrestleMania 40.

At the Day 1 edition of Monday Night Raw, The Rock made his electrifying return and shocked the world after he publicly announced a possible feud with his cousin and current Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

Ever since then, fans have been split into two camps. One group supports Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania 40 alongside Cody Rhodes, while the other group roots for Roman Reigns to headline WrestleMania 40, going up against The Rock.

There have been rumors going around that Roman Reigns might go up against The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia. And after that, it's said that Cody Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Now a recent report by WON suggests the status of Roman Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

“Australia rumors aren’t accurate. Roman Reigns is not even scheduled for the show Elimination Chamber 2024. He’s never been advertised and there are no plans for him for that date right now.”

Advertisement

According to the report Roman Reigns and The Rock will not take place at Elimination Chamber 2024, as Roman Reigns is not advertised for Elimination Chamber 2024.

ALSO READ: WWE rumor: Triple H may opt for Roman Reigns vs The Rock instead of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 for THIS reason

When will The Rock vs Roman Reigns take place if not Elimination Chamber 2024

Fans and experts were eagerly anticipating a showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2024. However, according to the latest report by WON, it seems that this highly anticipated match will not be taking place at that event.

This news has left everyone wondering when The Brahma Bull will finally go head-to-head with The Head of the Table. Some rumors had suggested that the clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock could happen at WrestleMania 40, but now with Elimination Chamber out of the picture, it remains to be seen where and when these two brothers will finally collide in the ring.

ALSO READ: 5 Potential Moments We're Dying to See at WWE Royal Rumble 2024