What Heartfelt Message Did John Cena Give To Cody Rhodes After He Defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Find Out

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes created history at WrestleMania 40 after he ended Roman Reigns's legendary four-year Undisputed Championship reign and finished his story of becoming the first-ever champion in his family.

The ending of the main-event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 Sunday was no less than a superhero movie, with WWE Legends John Cena and The Undertaker returning to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline and The Rock.

After Rhodes captured the WWE Undisputed Championship, former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena gave The American Nightmare a heartfelt message.

John Cena recently made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, where he revealed the emotional message he gave Cody Rhodes in the ring when Rhodes was holding the WWE Undisputed Championship.

John Cena said, "I told him in the ring at WrestleMania 40, I'm sure he'll relay this message when I got to embrace him. He had the championship in his right hand. I said, 'Do you feel that?'"

"He said, 'Yes.' 'Do you feel how heavy it is?' 'Yes.' I said, 'It will get heavier every day.' That is the burden you bear trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all time."

"I hope, and this should be the goal for the business, every performer should pass the torch up. I hope a year from now, two years from now, or three years from now, we can all sit here and advocate that Cody Rhodes is the greatest of all time. That's the way it should work."

What Advice did John Cena Give to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

Last year, Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns for the first time at WrestleMania 39 for the WWE Undisputed Championship after he won the Royal Rumble in 2023. Roman Reigns, with the help of Solo Sikoa, managed to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship.

Before WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes appeared on The MMA Hour Show, revealing the advice John Cena gave him after losing at WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes said, "I had John kind of present me with a challenge. The challenge he presented me with was just being the champion without the belt, and here's your barometers. Look at your merch. Look at your ticket sales with the last live event versus the time you were there this time. Look at everything, and that will keep you honest. That will let you know, are you the champion without the belt? That was a good challenge he presented me with."

It seems like Cody Rhodes took John Cena's advice very seriously, and now, a year later, at WrestleMania 40, he has captured the WWE Undisputed Championship.

