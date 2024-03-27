WWE WrestleMania 40: Three Potential Shocking Endings Featuring The Bloodline, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes

We are now just 13 days away from the WWE WrestleMania 40 shows. WWE hosts the WrestleMania pay-per-view every year, and the Showcase of Immortals is widely considered the most significant event in the professional wrestling industry. This year, two nights of WrestleMania XL will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, and Sunday, April 7, 2024.

WWE is trying to make WrestleMania 40 the biggest Mania of all time, with some of the biggest names featuring on the card, including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Drew McIntyre. More legends are rumored to make their return at the showcase of immortals, such as The Undertaker, John Cena, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

This year's main storyline for WrestleMania 40 revolves around Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Roman Reigns. Fans are speculating different endings for the main event of both nights featuring Roman, Cody, The Rock, and Seth Rollins.

In this article, we will deep dive into the storyline and speculate three potential endings to the saga between The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Three Potential WrestleMania 40 Endings

3. The Rock Betrays Roman Reigns: Since The Rock has turned heel, fans are very doubtful about whether he will be loyal to The Tribal Chief. His true goal may be to capture the title of The Head of The Table.

The Rock has dropped some massive easter eggs in recent times, from pointing out the finger at Roman Reigns when he was calling Cody Rhodes a loser to pointing L when The Bloodline Pose is the one signed multiple times.

This speculation is one of the most talked-about predictions for this year's WrestleMania 40. The prediction is that at the ending moments of WrestleMania Night Two, after The Rock and Roman Reigns won the stipulation match at Night One of WrestleMania XL, The Bloodline will attack Cody Rhodes brutally.

However, at the ending moments of the match, The Rock will instruct Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to attack Roman Reigns, and he will attack Roman Reigns himself, costing him his WWE Undisputed Champion title. This will start a major rivalry between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

2. Heist Of The Century 2: Seth Rollins is best known for his heel character, and one of his most popular heel characters was the corporate Seth Rollins. At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins pulled off one of the most shocking ends to WrestleMania ever when he cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase and captured the WWE Championship. Seth Rollins' victory is popularly known as the heist of the century.

Seth Rollins has built his career on the backs of other superstars and betrayed them; Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have some unfinished business, too.

There is a possibility that Seth Rollins will cost Cody Rhodes his match at Night One and then help Bloodline defeat and destroy Cody Rhodes' dream of becoming the first champion of his family. This move can bring back legitimate heat to Seth Rollins.

1 Team Cody Rhodes vs. Team The Rock: The Bloodline's main tool behind winning is their numbers game and teamwork. Cody Rhodes could assemble his team to counter Rock and Bloodline at Night One.

To counter Jimmy and Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes will have Jey Uso and Seth Rollins on his side. However, Drew McIntyre will join forces with The Rock and Bloodline. As seen in a recent episode of Raw, Drew secretly exchanged words with Paul Heyman, and Bloodline was stronger in number.

To counter the numbers game of The Rock and Bloodline, Cody Rhodes could call some fan-favorite faces to counter The Rock and Bloodline. John Cena can come and counter Solo Sikoa, while Stone Cold Steve Austin could counter The Rock. This will lead to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' victory, and on Night Two, in a fair match, Cody Rhodes could end the iconic reign of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

