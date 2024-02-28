Josh Hart Furious After No Call from Referee on Zion Williamson Contest That Left Him with a Bloody Nose

The New York Knicks have been making waves in the news lately due to the controversial calls made by referees during their games. Like they say, you win some, you lose some.

Josh Hart had blood on his face when Zion Williamson, the star player of the Pelicans, hit him with his hand and forearm. Surprisingly, the referees didn't call a foul. This incident happened just a day after the Knicks won against the Pistons, thanks to a controversial non-call.

In the middle of Wednesday night's game against New Orleans, Hart made a move towards the basket and went for a layup. Williamson tried to block the ball, but accidentally hit the Knicks shooting guard, Hart, in the face.

Hart's nose was all bloodied up, but surprisingly, no foul was called. The 28-year-old was clearly angry with the officials for not making the call. This incident occurred just a day after the Knicks triumphed over the lowly Pistons, thanks to Donte DiVincenzo's unexpected "tackle."

What did DiVincenzo say after the Knicks' controversial win against the Pistons?

DiVincenzo stated on Monday following New York's victory, "You can go back the whole game and nitpick calls."



"Do I believe that overall, we escaped a bullet? Yes." DiVincenzo, whose Knicks were then 35-23, commented on the Thompson-related sequence. "I greatly admire Monty and all the individuals present there. It's okay, whatever the opinions may be."

Pelicans slams Knicks

The main focus of the game was the foul on Hart, however, the Pelicans didn't pay much attention to it since they capitalized on the Knicks' injuries and won by 23 points.

Ingram, Williamson, and Murphy III all had an impressive game, scoring over 20 points for the Pels. On the other hand, DiVincenzo and Bogdanovic of the Knicks also gave it their all with a 20+ points game, but unfortunately, they didn't receive much support from their teammates.

The Knicks missed Randle, Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson due to various issues in this game.

