TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to drugs.

According to a sheriff's office official and jail records, a former Virginia senator was detained over the weekend on felony charges related to guns and drugs as well as a misdemeanor charge of breaking a protection order.



According to ABC News, Matt Fariss, who unsuccessfully ran for office as an independent last year after serving in the House of Delegates as a Republican since 2012, was checked into a Blue Ridge Regional Jail early on Sunday.



According to Lt. Jarrett Rea of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, he is charged with three felonies: possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a Schedule I or II narcotic while in possession of a firearm, and misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

Rea stated he had nothing else to say regarding the accusations against Fariss or the circumstances surrounding his detention other than to confirm the charges, which were also recorded in the jail files. He predicted that by Monday, further details would probably be accessible.

Who is Matt Fariss?

Charles Matthew Fariss, an American politician, was born on May 11, 1968. Fariss was raised on a farm. He started farming himself after graduating from Rustburg High School and later ventured into other similar industries, such as co-owning the Lynchburg Livestock Market.

Political Career

After 26 years in office, incumbent Watkins Abbitt, Jr., an independent, retired in 2011. In a three-way contest against Democrat Connie Brennan and independent Linda M. Wall, Republican nominee Fariss prevailed with 52.98% of the vote. Fariss is a social conservative who rejects both same-sex marriage and abortion.

Advertisement

Fariss faced charges for two instances in January 2016. Among these were a hit-and-run incident that resulted in property damage but no injuries, as well as a misdemeanor breach of peace.

Farris missed the GOP Legislative District Committee's March 30 deadline due to legal issues; thus, on June 20, 2023, he filed as an Independent for reelection. In a field of three candidates on November 7, 2023, Fariss came in third, with roughly 8% of the vote. He was defeated by Republican nominee and winner Eric Zehr (69%) and Democratic nominee Kimberly Moran (22%).

ALSO READ: Who Is Tammy Murphy? Know More About New Jersey's First Lady As She Suspends Her Senate Campaign