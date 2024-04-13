Who Is Gopichand Thotakura, Indian Pilot Who Will Visit Space As Traveler?

Pilot Gopichand Thotakura is on the verge of becoming the first Indian tourist to travel to space. This will happen on his journey aboard the New Shepard-25 (NS-25) mission, courtesy of Jeff Bezos' space company, Blue Origin. However, we still do not have information about when exactly he will be going but everyone is expecting this day with great impatience.

Sailing into new frontiers

Thotakura’s upcoming odyssey is in the footsteps of Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma who went into space in 1984 being India’s first foray beyond Earth. According to Blue Origin, Thotakura has been a pilot since he was even unable to drive a car.

He has flown everything from aerobatic aircrafts and bush planes to small seaplanes while also participating in glider and hot air balloon navigation. It should be noted that he recently accomplished his ambition of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro.

A vision for space tourism

During an interview with ANI, Thotakura disclosed his deep sense of amazement and expectation for the forthcoming cosmic journey. He talked about the attraction behind experiencing heaven nearby physically against mere representation on screen.

Unlike many people, Thotakura is calling for democratization of space travel which will not only be an elitist affair but shall be available to all. The cooperation with NASA among others points towards deliberate efforts to create private habitats thus nurturing an ecosystem favorable to space tourism.

The presence of Thotakura on the NS-25 team illustrates how far space exploration has changed as it now incorporates seasoned professionals with adventurers. People wait with bated breaths as history is going to unfold when Thotakura sets off on his cosmic trip.

