YouTuber Feud Turns Real; Here’s What Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Has To Say

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to physical violence

In the aftermath of a disturbing video circulating across social media platforms, featuring a physical altercation between YouTubers, Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur, alias Maxtern, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has come forward with a controversial justification.

The setup allegation

In an Instagram video titled First Plan and play victim, Elvish Yadav offers his side of the story, asserting that he was ensnared in a premeditated scheme. According to Yadav, the altercation stemmed from months of social media jabs from Maxtern, which eventually led to a face-to-face meeting.

Yadav narrates the events leading up to the confrontation, indicating that Maxtern's persistent online taunts prompted a meeting at Yadav's residence. However, Maxtern's subsequent sharing of their private conversation on social media further escalated tensions. Yadav claims that Maxtern made alarming threats against him and his family, which ignited his fury.

The meeting turns ugly

The confrontation between the two YouTubers reached its peak at a garments shop owned by Maxtern's acquaintance. Yadav alleges that the meeting was orchestrated, with hidden cameras and microphones strategically placed to capture the altercation. Despite Yadav's admission of resorting to physical violence, he contends that it was a reaction to Maxtern's threats and derogatory remarks.

Advertisement

The altercation resulted in severe injuries to Maxtern and legal repercussions for Yadav. Maxtern filed a police report, accusing Yadav of attempted grievous bodily harm. Both parties documented the incident on social media platforms, amplifying the controversy.

Yadav's defense and accusations

Throughout his explanation, Yadav vehemently denies premeditated violence, claiming self-defense against Maxtern's alleged threats. He also implicates Maxtern in orchestrating the confrontation for social media attention. Additionally, Yadav attributes the incident to broader political motives, accusing unnamed entities of targeting him due to his advocacy for Hinduism.

The altercation between Elvish Yadav and Maxtern transcends virtual feuds into real-life consequences, highlighting the power and perils of social media influence. As the legal proceedings unfold, the incident underscores the importance of responsible online behavior and the potential consequences of online conflicts turning physical.

ALSO READ: Who Is Nick Sheridan? Exploring Broadcaster's Career As BBC Scotland Mourns His Loss