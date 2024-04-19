The 18th Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections begin today with Phase 1, and the Election Commission of India is ready to receive voters. The greatest democratic movement in the history of any country has begun. The Commission restates its unwavering commitment to holding elections that are accessible, inclusive, fair, and devoid of coercion. Voting will take place in 17 states and four Union Territories for 102 of the 534 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase.

Here are 10 Things To Know As First Phase Of Voting Begins In India:

1. All seats in Tamil Nadu (39), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1), and Lakshadweep (1) are up for election in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Assam and Maharashtra will have five seats each, Bihar will have four, West Bengal will have three, Manipur will have two, while Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh will each have one.

2. The hours of operation for polling places are 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., however closing times vary depending on the constituency.

3. A total of 3.51 crore young voters in the 20–29 age range are registered to vote, making 35.67 lakh first-time voters. 1,625 contenders are running in this phase, consisting of 1,491 men and 134 women.

4. On April 19, there will be first-phase Lok Sabha elections in the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Union Territories like Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

5. Alongside the Lok Sabha elections, new assemblies will be chosen in four states: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.



6. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the INDIA bloc, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will compete in a three-way race in Uttar Pradesh. Udhampur-Doda is the sole Jammu and Kashmiri Parliament constituency that will be up for election in the first round.

7. The Bharatiya Janata Party does not have a representative in any of Tamil Nadu's 39 Lok Sabha seats (BJP). The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) represents up to twenty-four seats. In Tamil Nadu, nine seats are held by the Congress party.

8. Out of the 102 seats up for election in the first phase of the Lok Saha elections, 77 are being contested by the BJP. Other NDA partners are contesting the remaining 25.

9. For the 102 Lok Sabha seats up for election in the first phase, the INDIA group has put forward 114 candidates. Twelve of the 102 seats in the first phase of the election have more than one candidate from the INDIA group in terms of constituencies.

10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hopes to win 370 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections. The PM has given the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a 400-point target. The NDA won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

First-past-the-post elections are held in the most populated country in the world, with each constituency having a single candidate, and the candidate receiving the most votes wins the seat. Contestants must be at least 25 years old, and the voting age is 18 years.