Kanchan Mullick And Pinky Banerjee's Divorce Approved By Court; Here Is All You Need To Know

After a prolonged legal battle, the divorce between actor Kanchan Mullick and actress Pinky Banerjee has been finalized. The court delivered its verdict on January 10, bringing an end to their tumultuous marital journey.

Troubled marital life

The couple's relationship began to unravel a few years ago when they filed complaints against each other at the police station. Accusations and counter-accusations were made, with rumors swirling about Kanchan's alleged extramarital affair with television actress Sreemoyee Chattaraj.

This led to Kanchan and Pinky living separately, eventually culminating in their decision to seek a divorce. It is also reported that Kanchan had to pay a significant alimony to Pinky as part of the settlement.

Silence and acceptance

Kanchan chose not to comment on the matter, stating in an interview with Anandabazar Online that he did not wish to dwell on it further. He simply confirmed the news, saying, "The news is true. I don't want to say more."

On the other hand, Pinky acknowledged the divorce, stating, "Yes, we are divorced. I am busy with work. I am fine." According to the court order, their son, who is a minor, will stay with his mother.

Life after divorce

Pinky is currently occupied with her roles in the serials Swayangsiddha and Constable Manju, and she has also launched a YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Kanchan, who is also an MLA of Uttarpara, has married Sreemoyee today. Sreemoyee frequently shares photos with Kanchan on social media; which leads to all the speculation that ends up in a happy marriage.

Rumors suggest that Kanchan is eager to start a new life with Sreemoyee, and the divorce was the primary obstacle. It was an ongoing dilemma whether Kanchan and Sreemoyee will tie the knot in the future up until now.

