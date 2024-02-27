A funny social media conversation garnered widespread attention when a Zomato user's meal order sparked a lighthearted reaction that referenced a popular Instagram game. Players take turns adding fish to the tally while uttering stuff like "Ek machi" (one fish) and "Paani mein gayi" (went into the water) in this absurdly repetitive game. Many people online caught on to this humorous exchange between the consumer and Zomato.

Zomato joins the 'paani mein gayi' trend'

Zomato shared a screenshot on X, of a conversation on Friday. The picture shows a conversation with Ritika, a customer who placed a single fish fry order. Not to be outdone, Zomato's social media crew, known for its lively online personality, joined in on the fun with a cheeky version of "Paani mein gayi." Ritika quickly responded, "Chappak," continuing the viral game.

The light-hearted exchange soon went viral with millions of views. Zomato's sense of humor attracted online users, who were eager to express their opinions in the post's comments section when it went viral. One person wrote, "Prepaid order tha toh - Paise, Paani mai gaye Chapak, chapak." in response to X. "And @zomato is the trend winner," a user stated on X.

Zomato is an Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery service provider. Pankaj Chaddah and Deepinder Goyal started in 2008.

