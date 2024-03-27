Dengue Hits Puerto Rico While Government Declares The Situation As Epidemic; Here’s What We Know So Far

Health officials in Puerto Rico have sounded the alarm as the island grapples with a surge in dengue cases, prompting the declaration of an epidemic.

At least 549 individuals have been afflicted by the mosquito-borne disease in the US territory, starkly contrasting with the 1,293 cases reported last year. Puerto Rico last declared a dengue epidemic in 2012.

Spread and impact

This recent outbreak has spread across the island, affecting its 3.2 million inhabitants, with nearly half of the cases concentrated in the capital city of San Juan.

Despite this public health emergency, the declaration has had no discernible impact on tourism.

Puerto Rico remains a favored destination among travelers owing to its lush rainforests and pristine beaches.

Health response and concerns

Authorities express deep concern over the alarming 350% increase in dengue cases compared to data from the past five years.

Mellado López, the head of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, has emphasized the urgent need for an integrated plan to prevent and control mosquito-borne diseases.

López remarked that the surge in cases is not exclusive to Puerto Rico but is observed across America, highlighting the broader challenge of combating dengue.

Advertisement

Recognizing dengue symptoms

Dengue, often referred to as breakbone fever, manifests through various symptoms.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals infected with dengue typically experience high fever, severe headaches, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and a rash.

These symptoms typically surface 4–10 days post-infection and may persist for 2–7 days.

Importantly, individuals infected for the second time face a heightened risk of severe dengue, characterized by symptoms such as abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding gums or nose, and severe weakness, which can emerge after the fever subsides.

With dengue cases on the rise, Puerto Rico faces a formidable public health challenge. Efforts to control and prevent the spread of the disease are paramount, with authorities stressing the importance of community awareness and vigilance.

While the island's natural beauty continues to attract visitors, travelers are urged to take necessary precautions to avoid mosquito bites and minimize the risk of dengue infection.

ALSO READ: Who is Nicole Shanahan? All we know about Robert F Kennedy Jr's 2024 running mate and Sergey Brin's ex-wife