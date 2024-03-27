Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife, Ms. Nicole Shanahan, 38, has never before run for political office. Mr. Kennedy is a member of America's most prominent political family, an environmental lawyer, and an anti-vaccine crusader. He is contesting as an independent. In his independent White House bid on Tuesday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. selected tech attorney and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan of California as his choice for vice president.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. introduces Nicole Shanahan as his running mate

Kennedy Jr. introduced Shanahan as his new running partner while making an appearance in Oakland, Shanahan's hometown. He claimed to have searched for a battle-tested candidate for his ticket. "I wanted a partner who … possesses the gift of curiosity; an open, inquiring mind; and the confidence to change even her strongest opinions in the face of conflicting evidence."

Shanahan is running against presumed major party nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump alongside Kennedy, the 70-year-old son of the late U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. She has already contributed to multiple Democratic races as a political donor.

Who is Nicole Shanahan?

Nicole Shanahan is a popular American businesswoman, lawyer, media personality, and entrepreneur. Shanahan gained prominence in the IT world for her work and previous connection with Google co-founder Sergey Brin before gaining notoriety in the political arena.

Advertisement

Early life

Nicole Shanahan was born in 1989 in Oakland, California, where she grew up and attended school. She has deep connections to the city, starting with her neighborhood elementary school, then moving on to a nearby middle school. After completing high school at a local high school, she pursued further studies at the University of Puget Sound.

There, she concentrated on community involvement and Asian studies. She worked as a paralegal and a patent specialist at defensive patent aggregator RPX Corp. before attending law school.

Career

Nicole Shanahan, who has a history of being a registered Democrat, has shown support for Democratic candidates like Pete Buttigieg and Hillary Clinton by making donations, as indicated by federal campaign finance records.

She has gained valuable experience working as an IP paralegal at Aeon Law Firm and later at Logan Law Firm. Drawing from her past experiences, including an internship at CodeX focusing on legal practices in the digital age, Nicole now serves as a legal consultant with the International Practise Group.

Personal life

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and Shanahan were previously married. Due to Musk's love connection with Shanahan, Brin broke his long-standing friendship with Elon Musk, the creator of Tesla. A relationship of this sort was refuted by Shanahan and Musk. Nicole was previously married to Jeremy Kranz before her marriage to Sergey Brin. Although the specifics of their marriage and divorce are yet unknown, Kranz filed for divorce from Shanahan in 2014.

ALSO READ: Who was Ruby Garcia? All about tragic victim of fatal carjacking by illegal immigrant in Michigan