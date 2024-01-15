Did Mia Goth save her husband Shia Labeouf's life? Actor says 'She gave me hope when I was running on fumes'

Shia LaBeouf underwent tough rehabilitation with the one person he most needed at his side, his wife Mia Goth. The couple now has a happy family life with their kid, despite their difficult past together. Nevertheless, neither of them—especially LaBeouf—found it simple to get to this stage. The actor spoke candidly about how his wife supported him during the entire process.

In an interview with Jon Bernthal on Real Ones, the actor talked honestly about his mental health issues and problems. He also spoke about how his wife, with whom he had a brief split, ended up supporting him and the two of them reconnected.

Shia LaBeouf says Mia Goth saved his life

LaBeouf talked candidly about all the past criticism the actor has received. Speaking about how his wife entered his life at the right moment, the actor expressed a deep sense of regret for everything that she had to endure. "She was present for me at a time when I didn’t deserve to have nobody in my life, especially her. She gave me hope when I was really running on fumes."

LaBeouf also mentioned how having a child has affected his life. In an amusing turn of events, the actor compared having a child to having a dog, he stated: "You would always talk about your kid, and I was like "Yeah I have a dog’, as if these loves were anywhere near what you experience when you have a kid."

Advertisement

Shia LaBeouf is famous for dating a number of his co-stars, such as Megan Fox, but his love story seemed to end with Mia Goth, who co-starred in the Nymphomaniac film series. The two dated for quite a time and later got engaged, However, two years following the classy wedding with an Elvis Presley motif, reports surfaced that Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth had filed for divorce.

Since then, the two have allegedly had an on-and-off relationship up until January 2022, when Goth was spotted hanging out with LaBeouf and appeared to be pregnant. Since then, it seems as though Shia LaBeouf, his wife, and his little daughter Isabel are happy in their newfound relationship.

ALSO READ: Chelsea Handler takes a jab at ex-Jo Koy while hosting the Critic Choice Awards 2024