Dinosaur-like Alligator Snapping Turtle Rescued From Small English Lake; See Here

In a small lake nestled in the English countryside, veterinarians were astonished to find an alligator snapping turtle, a creature more commonly associated with the swamps of Florida.

Dominic Moule, a veterinary surgeon at Wild Side Vets in Cumbria, was taken aback when the formidable reptile, known for its bone-crushing bite, was found in Urswick Tarn, near Ulverston.

A tale of abandonment

Denise Chamberlain, familiar with the species from her time in Florida, recognized the creature and managed to capture it herself. The turtle, affectionately dubbed Fluffy, was then brought to Moule's clinic for examination. Moule swiftly confirmed that Fluffy was not a native species to England.

Moule speculated that Fluffy was likely once an exotic pet, kept by someone who perhaps underestimated the care it required. Unfortunately, instead of finding a suitable new home, Fluffy was abandoned, leaving to fend for itself in an unfamiliar environment.

Ongoing care

Currently, under the watchful eyes of Moule and his team, Fluffy is receiving the necessary care and attention it needs. However, the ultimate goal is to transfer the turtle to a specialist wildlife center in Cornwall, where it can receive specialized care tailored to its needs.

Advertisement

The discovery of Fluffy, the alligator snapping turtle, in the tranquil waters of an English lake serves as a poignant reminder of the responsibility that comes with owning exotic pets. As Fluffy awaits its transfer to a more suitable environment, it serves as a testament to the importance of proper pet care and the potential consequences of neglecting such responsibilities.

ALSO READ: Asteroid BR4, Almost The Size of a Skyscarper to Pass the Earth's Surface on Valentine'Day ; Details Inside