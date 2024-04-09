Tech giant Apple has announced significant changes to its App Store policies in an attempt to permit developers to release emulators for retro console games worldwide. According to TechCrunch, the tech behemoth with headquarters in Cupertino has also announced that it will allow its customers to download games for classic consoles using these emulators. The business made it clear that developers are responsible for making sure they abide by copyright laws.

Apple updates its policies to better gaming experiences

Although there are many emulators available for Android users to play classic games on their devices, the iPhone maker's updated policy is anticipated to increase the selection of gaming experiences for iOS users and encourage some of those developers to add their emulators to the App Store.

Game emulators are no longer permitted on iOS devices, and apps that offer digital goods must have an in-app purchase mechanism in place. This move could lead to new revenue streams for the tech giant, since Apple modified its App Store standards to comply with regulatory obligations, including the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).



A computer system (the host) can carry out the operations of another (the guest) with the use of an emulator. A game or other software intended for the guest system can be run on a host machine by using an emulator. Customers may play retro games in an easy method with the help of emulators. These tools provide a service that lets players select, download, and play any game that is made available, saving users from having to search for pricey copies of vintage games.



In addition to the new emulator regulations, Apple has changed its policies regarding super apps like WeChat. Within these apps, the business will now allow mini-games and mini-apps. Developers must, however, create HTML5-based mini-apps; this means that native apps or games are not permitted for these kinds of apps.

Furthermore, Spotify and other music streaming services would gain from the significant modification to the regulations, which permits them to show links and subscription details to direct customers to their websites so they can finish transactions. Despite the modifications to the App Store policies, Spotify has expressed concerns about Apple's tardiness in approving its most recent update submission.

The Verge reports that Apple may have been compelled to make this change as a result of an antitrust lawsuit brought by the US. The company is accused in the lawsuit of trying to drive super applications and cloud gaming streaming apps out of business. Additionally, the firm has began to allow cloud streaming services on the App Store, such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now.

