On April 8, 2024, the world witnessed this year's saw its first solar eclipse. For four minutes and twenty-eight seconds, there was a total solar eclipse that stretched from Texas to Maine. Stunning photos of the unusual celestial event that people saw are being shared on social media by people all around the world.

Elon Musk shares video of the total solar eclipse from Earth's orbit

Elon Musk was also moved to share videos he took in Austin of the eclipse. But he also gave his fans an insight into more breathtaking eclipse footage. Using X (formerly Twitter), Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted a video of the eclipse that Starlink had recorded from Earth's orbit.

On Monday, millions of people across North America were enthralled with the stunning celestial phenomenon known as the solar eclipse, which caused a stir. At 18:07 GMT, the Moon's shadow completely obscured the Pacific coast of Mexico. It then moved across the US and returned to the ocean over the Atlantic coast of Canada less than an hour and a half after it made landfall.

NASA estimates that over 32 million Americans lived inside the 185-kilometer-wide path of totality. The sky grew dark and the stars were visible as the moon moved in front of the sun, creating an otherworldly atmosphere.

A solar eclipse, for example, can be fascinating to watch and provide an opportunity for astronomers and scientists to conduct various observations. However, some people may find it troublesome, as demonstrated by the significant increase in Google searches for "my eyes hurt" a few hours after the eclipse.

NASA, the space agency, also released a video of the solar eclipse seen from orbit, which displayed the moon's shadow over Earth. Residents of the United States will not get another opportunity to see a total solar eclipse until August 2044.

