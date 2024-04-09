Total Solar Eclipse 2024: North Americans unite in cheers, music, and matrimony to celebrate celestial event; Deets inside

The first total solar eclipse to cover the continent in seven years drew skywatchers from all over North America. Cheers, music, and even matrimony were shared by crowds from Mexico to the border between the United States and Canada on this special day as per Reuters.

Throngs gather for Total Solar Eclipse 2024

Crowds of skywatchers gathered in different parts of Mexico, the United States, and Canada, awaiting the moment when the moon would fully obscure the sun. Cries of joy and music ignited from a Mexican beach resort to the banks of the Ohio River and beyond as they beheld the amazing spectacle known as "totality."

"Elope and the Eclipse," a mass wedding event in Russellville, Arkansas, featured nearly 400 couples exchanging vows, lending a romantic touch to the celestial event.

Meanwhile, amid the roughly 2,000 onlookers at Niagara Falls State Park, two weddings and a marriage proposal took place in spite of the cloudy skies. As the clouds briefly parted to reveal the final 30 seconds of totality, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Record-breaking solar costume gathering

A new world record for the largest group of people wearing solar costumes in one place was set in Niagara Falls, Ontario, by 309 people, some of whom traveled from as far away as Singapore and London. Observers continued the celebration as they dressed in sun-themed clothing.

In areas with clear skies, those who witnessed the eclipse directly were treated to the unique sight of the moon emerging before the sun as a dark sphere that momentarily obscured everything except for the brilliant corona, or halo, surrounding the sun's edge. It will be the last total eclipse to be visible from the contiguous United States until 2044 and the first to cross a large portion of North America since 2017.

Hundreds of people gathered at various locations, including an upstate New York campground, where excited shrieks filled the air as the totality unfolded. Thousands of people wearing solar-safe eyewear gazed in awe as the eclipse approached totality in the beachside resort town of Mazatlan, Mexico. The occasion was marked by cheers, applause, and the strains of the Star Wars movie theme.

