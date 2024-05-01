Lele Pons is fearless when it comes to game shows. In a sneak peek revealed exclusively by PEOPLE, the 27-year-old YouTuber partners with Bilt CEO Ankur Jain for a high-stakes round of Rent Free, and this one could pay out up to $2,500.

A heroic act

Pons puts her heart into every game she plays — even if she has to put off medical treatment first. The social media star tells Jain that she postponed care for a severe hand injury after getting bit while saving her dog from a pit bull attack.

With her hand wrapped in a bandage, Pons bravely shares her story and credits her maternal instincts for the intervention. Jain is impressed with Pons' commitment — and wants to hear more about what happened.

That's when she reveals that, yes, there were some really intense moments during which it seemed like things could have gone terribly wrong for either herself or the pet.

She doesn't elaborate much further than that, though according to Jain's reaction shots, the need for medical attention was very real indeed.

Ankur Jain: A man of many talents

Not only did he make Bilt and Forbes' billionaire list, but Jain also knows how to throw one heck of an unconventional wedding. He recently tied the knot with former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond near Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza.

Jain didn't explain his reasoning behind this location choice during Rent Free, but given his fusion of innovation and celebration at work within Bilt itself, we can only imagine what kind of rewards program they're cooking up next.

What they represent

Lele Pons' fearlessness and Ankur Jain's visionary leadership know no bounds in entertainment entrepreneurship or philanthropy.

But beyond just talking about them on television together while playing games like these, there are still so many more ways that both these individuals could serve as inspirations.

