Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: 'Mass Casualty' Feared As Baltimore Structure Breaks Apart After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Trigger warning: The article contains a reference to a tragic accident and collateral damage to individuals.

In a shocking turn of events, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore suffered a catastrophic collapse early Tuesday morning, plunging several vehicles into the Patapsco River. The incident, after a collision with a large container ship, prompted a massive emergency response effort.

The scene of the collapse

According to Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright, reports indicate that the collapse resulted in a multi-agency incident with mass casualties.

Rescue teams are currently engaged in a desperate search for as many as 20 individuals who may be trapped in the river, along with multiple submerged vehicles.

Despite the challenging conditions, rescue workers have managed to retrieve two individuals from the water. However, one person remains in serious condition and has been transported to the hospital.

Further, the authorities continue to scour the area for potentially seven more individuals who are still unaccounted for.

Unsafe conditions and collateral damage

The collision has left the rescue operation fraught with danger, as debris from the bridge and the cargo ship litters the scene. Cartwright highlighted the dangerous situation, citing ‘unsafe’ conditions due to hanging cargo from the bridge structure.

Additionally, footage captured by Harford County, MD Volunteer Fire & EMS reveals the extent of the collapse, emphasizing the magnitude of the disaster.

The aftermath and response

Following the collision, the container ship caught fire, further complicating rescue efforts. The vessel, a Singapore-flagged ship bound for Sri Lanka, struck the bridge around 1:30 a.m. local time, according to marine tracking data.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a vital artery for Baltimore residents, sees significant traffic, with over 12 million vehicles crossing it annually.

Emergency declarations and collaboration

In response to the crisis, Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Maryland Governor Wes Moore swiftly mobilized resources and declared a state of emergency. Efforts are underway to coordinate federal assistance and ensure the safety of all involved.

As authorities work tirelessly to manage the situation, cooperation between federal, state, and local agencies remains paramount.

As the situation unfolds, updates from the Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore Police Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard are eagerly awaited. The community braces for further developments while offering thoughts and prayers for those affected by this tragic event.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of infrastructure and the importance of swift and coordinated emergency response efforts in times of crisis.