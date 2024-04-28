White House Correspondents' Association Dinner 2024: Everything we know about the annual event

The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner was held on Saturday (April 27) night, drawing attention to the lighter side of politics as President Joe Biden delivered an election-year roast, as per Variety. The event, held at the Washington Hilton, gathered journalists, politicians, and celebrities for a night of laughter and camaraderie.

President Biden's roast and remarks

President Biden used the occasion to mock his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, highlighting their age difference with humor. He remarked, "Yes, age is an issue. I'm a grown man taking on a 6-year-old." Biden also addressed the Washington press corps, urging them to focus on the gravity of the current political situation rather than trivial issues.

Comedian Colin Jost's performance

Colin Jost, the Saturday Night Live comedian, entertained the audience with a mix of jokes about Trump, media personalities, and Biden's age. Jost's remarks included a touching story about his grandfather, who supported Biden in the 2020 election due to his decency. Despite initial skepticism from the audience, Jost won them over with his sharp wit and clever humor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The White House Correspondents' Association dinner provides a valuable opportunity for comedians to entertain and politicians to interact with the media in a lighthearted manner. However, it presents a challenge because every president except Trump has attended since its inception, resulting in increased sensitivity to decorum.

Advertisement

President Biden's call to action

In his remarks to the audience, President Biden urged journalists to prioritize their role in preserving democracy by focusing on substantive issues rather than sensationalism. He promised to continue working to free unjustly imprisoned journalists and mocked Trump, calling him 'Sleepy Don' in light of his ongoing legal troubles.

Upcoming event details

The next White House Correspondents' Association dinner was scheduled for Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Washington Hilton. For those unable to attend in person, the coverage will be available online at C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app. The dinner is a critical source of revenue for the association, funding a variety of initiatives such as scholarships for future journalists.

Tickets to the annual dinner are only available to member news organizations, with membership applications due on February 1 and approval by March 1. The association's policy prohibits the auction or raffle of dinner tickets for any other purpose.

ALSO READ: Did Kristi Noem Kill Her Own Dog? Trump VP Contender Reveals Disturbing Truth In New Book