Google Doodle's Nowruz 2024 celebration; Here's all you need to know about Persian New Year

Google Doodle recently commemorated 'International Nowruz Day 2024', the Persian New Year. The talented Iranian artist, Pendar Yousefi, designed the doodle to capture the essence of Nowruz.

On Tuesday, Google Doodle commemorated 'International Nowruz Day 2024', emphasizing the rich cultural significance of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Pendar Yousefi, a talented Iranian guest artist, created the doodle to capture the essence of joyous childhood experiences associated with Nowruz, ushering in spring with vibrant artwork as per the Independent. 

Nowruz: A global celebration 

Nowruz, which means "new day" in Farsi, is an ancient Zoroastrian festival celebrated by more than 300 million people around the world. It is the first day of the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar and is usually observed between March 19th and March 21st, near the spring equinox. This vibrant festival is celebrated in Silk Road countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. 

Date and timings of Nowruz 2024 

This year, Nowruz 2024 is on March 20th, Wednesday, with the vernal equinox occurring at 6:36 AM in Tehran, Iran. The United Nations designates March 21st as International Day of Nowruz, emphasizing its global observance and cultural significance. Notably, celebrations cross borders, with specific timings in different locations. 

Due to differing calendar traditions, Nowruz 2024 will be celebrated on two separate dates in India. The first celebration coincides with the global observance of March 20th, which follows the Solar Hijri calendar. The second celebration, based on the Shahenshahi calendar, is scheduled for August 15th, 2024, and is a unique tradition among India's Parsi community. 

History and significance of Nowruz 

Nowruz, which dates back over 3,000 years, originated from Zoroastrianism in ancient Iran and represents nature's renewal and the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.  

It is celebrated throughout Western Asia, Central Asia, and South Asia, and represents the triumph of good over evil and joy over sadness. Nowruz, recognized by UNESCO, promotes global unity by encouraging peace, solidarity, and cultural exchange. 

In 2010, the United Nations officially recognized the International Day of Nowruz, emphasizing its importance in cultural preservation and global peace. Traditional customs include fire and water rituals, dances, and gift exchanges. The 'haft-sin' tradition is at the heart of the festivities, in which families arrange seven symbolic items representing renewal and vitality. 

Google Doodle's tribute to Nowruz 2024 celebrates the cultural richness and significance of the Persian New Year, encouraging cross-border understanding and appreciation. As the world celebrates this joyous occasion, let us embrace the spirit of renewal, unity, and cultural diversity that Nowruz represents. 

Know more about Nowruz:

When is Nowruz celebrated?
Nowruz typically falls on or around the vernal equinox, between March 19th and March 21st each year.
How long does Nowruz last?
Nowruz celebrations usually last for about two weeks, with festivities culminating on the 13th day of the new year, known as Sizdah Bedar, where people spend time outdoors enjoying nature.
