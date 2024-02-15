Is Helldivers 2 Available in Offline Mode? PC Requirements, Game Support and Other Details Explained

Helldivers 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to the hugely successful 2015 game Helldivers, is finally here and ready to shake up the gaming community once more.

  • Helldivers 2 is developed by Arrowhead Game Studios

However, you must make sure your system satisfies the Helldivers 2 system requirements before you can take on this action-packed universe. A smooth and pleasurable gaming experience free from annoying technological issues is ensured when your PC meets the minimum or recommended specs. In this action-packed game, hardware may make a difference.

Can you play Helldivers 2 offline?

No, Helldivers 2 can't be played offline. Helldivers 2 is exclusively available for online play. As an "online multiplayer team shooter," it emphasizes the necessity of an internet connection in its listing on the PlayStation store. According to a Dexerto report, solo play is an option available but offline mode is not.

Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 PC Requirements: Minimum, Recommended & Ultra Specs

Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or Intel Core i7-4790K
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM; 100GB HDD for storage
OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Recommended PC Requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-9700K
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060
16GB DDR4 RAM
Storage: 100GB SSD
OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Ultra Specs PC Requirements

CPU: Ryzen 7 5800X3D from AMD or Core i5-12600K from Intel
GPU: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti RAM: 16GB DDR4
100GB SSD for storage
OS: 64-bit Windows 10


Is Helldivers 2 available to play on a console?

Helldivers 2 is indeed available on consoles in addition to PCs. On the other hand, the game is limited to the PlayStation 5. Helldivers 2 won't be playable by Xbox users.

Is Helldivers 2 available for free?

No, playing Helldivers isn't free. The cost of the game is $40. Gamers can buy the game on the PlayStation shop (for the PS5 device) and Steam (for the PC). In the game, microtransactions are also available. Thus, depending on the in-game purchases made, the overall cost of playing the game can be higher than the original purchase price.

Know more about Helldivers

When was Helldivers released?
Helldivers was released for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita (with cross-play) in March 2015.
