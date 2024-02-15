Darkrai, a beloved character from Pokemon Go, is making a reappearance in 5-Star Raid battles. Therefore, if you're still attempting to capture one, we have the counters you need to exploit the weaknesses of the Mythical Dark-types and beat them with ease.

When will Darkrai be available in the game?

Darkrai is one of the strongest Dark types in Pokemon Go thanks to its enormous Attack stat. It made its debut in the Generation 4 game Diamond & Pearl before making an appearance in the mobile game for Halloween 2019. The 5-star Raid encounters featuring the Sinnoh creature will reappear from February 15, 2024, to February 20, 2024. It will also be a Boss during Raid Hour on February 19, 2024, from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, according to the raid schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about beating Darkrai in the game so you don't miss out on capturing this amazing Pokemon.

Darkrai's weaknesses

As a pure Dark-type Pokemon in Pokemon Go, Darkrai is vulnerable to the Bug, Fairy, and Fighting kinds. Because 5-Star Raids are among the hardest bouts in the game, trainers must level up and teach their fiercest moves to their best counters. Not only that, but it can withstand attacks of the Dark, Ghost, and Psychic types, so when you go into battle, try to stay away from using Pokemon of these types.

How to defeat Darkrai in Pokemon Go?

Terrakion: Terrakion is the best Darkrai counter because to his strong Charged Move Sacred Sword and high Attack stat.

Mega Blaziken: Mega Blaziken packs a powerful punch in Darkrai Raids thanks to his massive 329 Attack stat and Mega boost.

Mega Gardevoir: Using the fearsome combination of Charm and Dazzling Gleam, the greatest Fairy-type Pokemon in the game is an incredibly potent force in the Raid Battle.

Pheromosa: Despite its lack of mass, this Ultra Beast poses a serious threat due to its unmistakable aggressive presence.

Lucario: A vital addition to any Raid Boss vulnerable to Fighting-type assaults, Lucario is a trustworthy and potent Aura Sphere wielder.

Additional suitable Pokemon Darkrai Raid counters are Conkeldurr, Mega Pinsir, Volcarona, Xerneas, and Togekiss.

About Shiny Darkrai

After winning the Raid battle, lucky players may come across Shiny Darkrai in Pokemon Go. You'll be glad to learn that finding a shiny Darkrai in Pokemon Go Raids has a 1 in 20 or 5% probability and that a shiny encounter following a 5-star Raid is a guaranteed catch.

