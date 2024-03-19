Apple Inc.'s stock hasn't been rising for several reasons, but one major one is that investors believe the business doesn't have a strong "story" about artificial intelligence. By it, they are implying that Tim Cook, the CEO, doesn't appear to have had many plans.



To its credit, Google does have a narrative about AI. It is, regrettably, a tragicomedy. OpenAI, a startup, caught its Gemini model off guard. While it is a powerful model, its most common flaw is that it represents the Pope as an Asian lady, George Washington as a black guy, and other such embarrassing situations.

Apple and Google team up to solve AI problem?

Although Apple and Google have long been competitors in the mobile space, the recent reports of talks for a partnership that would see Google's Gemini AI integrated into Apple's iPhone may ease both businesses' immediate problems.

With the GeminiPhone, Apple products will get a taste of the cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) that developers are already requesting and that users will soon expect as standard. Undoubtedly, Apple would have wanted to have developed this capability internally, but it has fallen behind (for the time being) in the absence of large server farms available for model training.

Google currently offers improved AI capabilities, albeit in a very experimental state. The partnership's specifics remain unfilled, and it doesn't appear to have been decided upon as a whole yet. However, there are parallels with the search agreement between Apple and Google, wherein Google pays a hefty price to be the default search engine on iOS devices. Google gets the one thing it's always been craving—scale—in that agreement. The fact that Google isn't going to restrict its AI to Android phones may initially appear strange, but that goes against their long-standing North Star of merely having as many people as possible.

It is not known if this would be an exclusive agreement, and considering those antitrust issues, it could be better not to be - regulators are already keeping an eye on tech companies' AI collaborations.



Apple was also discussing with OpenAI, the company that makes ChatGPT, and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that it may be considering other options as well. However, similar to search, I wonder if people will select one all-purpose AI and largely remain with it, making the advantage of being the first mover even more crucial.

