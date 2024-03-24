Moscow concert hall attack: Death toll rises to more than 130 as Putin announces the arrest of all mass shooting suspects

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a mass shooting.

The death toll from a mass shooting at a crowded concert venue in Moscow has risen to more than 130, with over 140 people injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that all four gunmen responsible for the heinous attack had been apprehended as per BBC.

Arrest of suspects

Following the harrowing attack, authorities revealed that 11 people were detained, including the four gunmen. These assailants were apprehended while en route to Ukraine. The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Russia has yet to officially respond.

In a televised address, President Putin condemned the massacre as a "barbaric terrorist act," describing it as Russia's deadliest attack in nearly two decades. He reiterated previous claims by Russian security services that the attackers intended to flee to Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian officials have categorically denied any involvement, calling such allegations absurd. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Putin of attempting to shift blame to Ukraine, describing his actions as diversionary tactics.

International response

The United States National Security Council revealed that it warned Russia earlier this month about a possible attack on large gatherings, including concerts, in Moscow. Regardless, the Kremlin dismissed the warning as propaganda. Following the tragedy, the White House condemned the attack as heinous and expressed the necessity of defeating the Islamic State, labeling it a common terrorist enemy.

Details of the attack

Reports of the attack came from the Crocus City Hall in Moscow's Krasnogorsk suburb, where up to 6,200 people had gathered for a rock concert by the veteran band Picnic.

Disturbing footage captured the assailants firing indiscriminately at concertgoers before setting fire to the venue. Witnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as people tried to flee the gunmen's attacks. The attackers used flammable liquid to ignite sections of the concert hall, causing massive damage.

President Putin has declared Sunday a national day of mourning in Russia, canceling weekend events across the country. Memorials have sprung up outside Russian embassies around the world, with Muscovites gathering to honor the victims with candles and flowers. Furthermore, citizens showed solidarity by queuing to donate blood to the injured.

