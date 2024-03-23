TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to multiple deaths, mass killings, and violence.

A group of gunmen opened fire inside a large music venue in Moscow, the capital of Russia, resulting in at least 60 deaths and over 100 injuries. The concert hall was set on fire by the attackers as well. The heinous attack came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin strengthened his hold on power following a resounding win in the nation's elections.'

Russia sees its deadliest attack

The incident, which state officials are looking into as possible terrorism, was referred to as a "huge tragedy" by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The attack, which resulted in a burning music hall and a roof that collapsed, was the bloodiest to strike Russia in recent memory and occurred as the nation's conflict with Ukraine entered its third year.

ISIS claims responsibility for the attacks at the Moscow hall

In a statement published on associated social media sites, the Islamic State group has taken responsibility for the attack. The terror group says it targeted a large Christian gathering in Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, killing and wounding hundreds, according to a statement released by its Aamaq news agency.

Speaking with CBS News, a U.S. official stated that the country has intelligence verifying the Islamic State's claims of culpability and that there is no cause for doubt. In the intelligence community's Duty to Warn, the U.S. official also affirmed that the U.S. had informed Russia of a possible attack.

Advertisement

According to reports from Russian news agencies, the attackers set off bombs at the 6,000-seat hall, starting a major fire. A massive cloud of smoke could be seen rising over the night sky in a video taken from outside the burning building. The blue lights of numerous firetrucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles were blinking, brightening the street.

The incident happened while large audiences were waiting for a concert by the popular Russian rock group Picnic. According to Russian news reports, concertgoers were being evacuated, although others might have been trapped by the fire. Several men wearing battle fatigues entered the music venue and opened fire on the attendees, according to the prosecutor's office.

ALSO READ: Moscow concert attack: More than 40 dead and nearly 100 injured in mass shooting