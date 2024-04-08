Remember These Tips Before Watching Solar Eclipse; Know All About What Might Happen If They Are Not Followed Properly

Looking directly at Monday’s total solar eclipse without protective gear could lead to lifelong vision loss. According to NASA, even short gazes at the sun by eyesight during an eclipse could cause severe damage. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) states that exposure to macular (central part of the retina responsible for central vision) burns from looking directly into sunlight may result in temporary or permanent harm.

Hidden threats abound

The damage caused in these cases might not become immediately apparent. Dr Derek Price warns that they may only initially notice spots on their vision but not appreciate how bad things are.

The retina deteriorates over time until photoreceptor cells get lost, and ultimately, as explained by Derek, one has permanent sight problems and other related issues.

Protracted unprotected gaze on sunlight causes photochemical retinal injuries with thermal injuries, too, says NASA.

Unfortunately, this kind of injury doesn’t hurt, making it all the more dangerous. The victim will realize the destructive vision hours or a little longer after it occurs, leaving people ignorant of what has really happened to their eyes.

Proper ways to see

The only safe way to view the solar eclipse is to wear NASA-approved special eyewear. These glasses have filters that can block out harmful radiation.

These glasses use black polymer lenses impregnated with carbon particles, which provide protection against visible, infrared, and ultraviolet radiation.

Choose wisely

If you cannot afford these glasses, consider offering handheld solar viewers as an option. However, it’s essential that all such eyewear meets safety standards.

Although NASA does not recommend specific brands, reputable vendors advised by organizations such as the American Astronomy Society could provide good options. Remember that ordinary sunglasses cannot protect your eyes from sun radiation during the Solar Eclipse.

If you take the necessary precautions and wear approved eyewear, you can safely watch a fascinating spectacle like the solar eclipse without endangering your eyes. Take care of yourself and enjoy this extranatural event happening above us!

