Remember These Tips Before Watching Solar Eclipse; Know All About What Might Happen If They Are Not Followed Properly

Here are some tips to remember while witnessing the Solar Eclipse and what might happen if you do it without proper protection. Know all about how to watch the celestial event.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  11:15 PM IST |  410
Keep these things in mind while witnessing Solar Eclipse
Keep these things in mind while witnessing Solar Eclipse ( Twitter )
Key Highlight
  • To look at a solar eclipse without any eye shield can be damaging
  • Sunglasses for solar eclipses or handheld solar viewers are mandatory for safe viewing

Looking directly at Monday’s total solar eclipse without protective gear could lead to lifelong vision loss. According to NASA, even short gazes at the sun by eyesight during an eclipse could cause severe damage. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) states that exposure to macular (central part of the retina responsible for central vision) burns from looking directly into sunlight may result in temporary or permanent harm.

Hidden threats abound

The damage caused in these cases might not become immediately apparent. Dr Derek Price warns that they may only initially notice spots on their vision but not appreciate how bad things are. 

The retina deteriorates over time until photoreceptor cells get lost, and ultimately, as explained by Derek, one has permanent sight problems and other related issues.

Protracted unprotected gaze on sunlight causes photochemical retinal injuries with thermal injuries, too, says NASA. 

Unfortunately, this kind of injury doesn’t hurt, making it all the more dangerous. The victim will realize the destructive vision hours or a little longer after it occurs, leaving people ignorant of what has really happened to their eyes.

Proper ways to see

The only safe way to view the solar eclipse is to wear NASA-approved special eyewear. These glasses have filters that can block out harmful radiation. 

These glasses use black polymer lenses impregnated with carbon particles, which provide protection against visible, infrared, and ultraviolet radiation.

Choose wisely

If you cannot afford these glasses, consider offering handheld solar viewers as an option. However, it’s essential that all such eyewear meets safety standards. 

Although NASA does not recommend specific brands, reputable vendors advised by organizations such as the American Astronomy Society could provide good options. Remember that ordinary sunglasses cannot protect your eyes from sun radiation during the Solar Eclipse.

If you take the necessary precautions and wear approved eyewear, you can safely watch a fascinating spectacle like the solar eclipse without endangering your eyes. Take care of yourself and enjoy this extranatural event happening above us!

ALSO READ: Why Do People Need Special Glasses To View The Solar Eclipse? Doctors Explain

FAQ

May regular sunglasses be used during a solar eclipse?
No, ordinary sunglasses will not be sufficient for viewing the sun during an eclipse. You need specialized eyewear like solar eclipse glasses.
How can I tell if my current eyewear is safe for observing an eclipse?
Ensure your eyewear is in line with safety standards advocated by organizations such as the American Astronomy Society or reputable sellers like NASA-listed ones.
