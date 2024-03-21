Riley Strain missing case: Mother recalls last 'I love you' before university student's mysterious disappearance

Riley Strain, a 22-year-old University of Missouri senior, went missing without a trace after a night out with friends in Nashville on March 8. His concerned parents, particularly his mother, Michelle Whiteid, have been searching for him nonstop, clinging to memories of their last conversation, which ended with an "I love you" as per PEOPLE

Last communication

Whiteid, 52, expresses her distress at not hearing from her son, whom she describes as always caring and concerned for her well-being, “He just always wants to make sure that his mama is okay, no matter what. He’s such a great kid.” The bond they shared was evident in their frequent conversations, which ranged from morning greetings to comforting talks during difficult times.

Strain texted his mother the night he disappeared, including a photo from Miranda Lambert's Bar with his friends. Despite having a migraine, Whiteid managed to hide her discomfort while speaking with her son on FaceTime.

“I was laying down, and I didn’t want him to know I didn’t feel good, but I was just telling him that I was watching a show,” she said. Their most recent exchange was filled with love and affection, as is typical for the close-knit pair.

"I said, ‘Well, you boys be safe. Make good choices. I love you guys.' And he said, 'I love you, too,'" she says. "And that's it, that's the last I have heard from him."

The agonizing search

Over a week after Strain's disappearance, Whiteid is still unsure of what happened to her son. Law enforcement continues to search, but the only clue found so far is a bank card near a river. Whiteid believes her son may have simply lost his way, fueling speculation about his disappearance.

Despite the lack of tangible leads, Whiteid remains optimistic, eager to reunite with her son and prepare his favorite meal, chicken parmesan. She expresses gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and prayers, which have served as a source of strength during this harrowing ordeal.

"I want to thank everyone for searching for him and keeping him — and us — in their prayers and their thoughts," she said. “It means so much. It’s what’s keeping us going.”

