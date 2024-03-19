Riley Strain missing case: Investigation deepens as police find college student's bank card near Nashville-area river

A new development has emerged in the search for Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing on March 8, 2024, following a night out with friends in Nashville, Tennessee as per FOX News. Metro Nashville Police Department officials discovered his bank card near the Cumberland River, indicating a significant shift in the investigation.

Discovery of bank card sparks renewed efforts

On Sunday, March 17, 2024, the Metro Nashville Police Department made a significant breakthrough in their search for Riley Strain. According to reports, Strain's bank card was discovered on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River.

This discovery breathed new life into the ongoing investigation, which has piqued the interest of concerned citizens both locally and nationally.

Law enforcement and the community worked together to find the bank card. Two civilians, aided by their willingness to help in the search for Riley, discovered the crucial clue. Jana Wright, a local resident who knows the people who found the card, expressed her hope that the discovery will lead to more information about Strain's whereabouts.

"Some days we're a party of 1, some days we're a party of 3. Somebody just doesn't vanish. Like where did he go? Where is he?" Wright voiced, echoing the sentiments of many who are deeply concerned about Strain's disappearance.

Timeline of events raises questions

The events leading up to Riley Strain's disappearance have been closely scrutinized by both investigators and the public. Strain was reportedly asked to leave Luke Bryan's bar on Broadway around 9:30 p.m. on March 8, 2024, for reasons initially attributed to excessive alcohol consumption. However, conflicting accounts emerged about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

While the bar's management claimed Strain was served one alcoholic beverage and two glasses of water, surveillance video captured him stumbling in a parking lot shortly after leaving the establishment. His last phone call was recorded near James Robertson Parkway and Gay Street, despite his stated intention of returning to his hotel.

Ongoing investigation

Despite the discovery of Strain's bank card, many questions remain unanswered in this mysterious case. Law enforcement officials continue to diligently investigate every lead, attempting to piece together the events of that fateful night.

The community's assistance and cooperation have been critical in advancing the investigation thus far, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts during times of crisis.

