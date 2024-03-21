The United Arab Emirates (UAE) changed its visa exemption policy to permit citizens of a further 87 nations to apply for entry into the nation without a prior visa.

Some nations still require a visa before entering the UAE

As per Gulf News, nationals of 110 countries must seek a visa before they arrive in the UAE, as per the amended regulations. About 73 nations were able to enter the UAE without a visa in 2022. According to Gulf News, the initiative aims to facilitate travel and streamline the visitor experience. India isn't on the list, though.

Countries included in UAE'S new visa exemption policy

Only the following nationalities are eligible for the visa-on-arrival scheme: Hungary, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Monaco, Montenegro, Nauru, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.

For the other nations, the visa-on-arrival facility is only available for citizens of Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Austria, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Barbados, Brazil, Belarus, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, El Salvador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Honduras, The Bahamas, The Netherlands, UK, US, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vatican, Hellenic, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Armenia, Fiji, Kosovo.

If foreign nationals would like to visit the United Arab Emirates, they can get in touch with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Ports Security, and Customs (ICP) or view the list of countries that are exempted and the procedures for obtaining a visa on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website.



The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens do not need to have a visa or a scholarship to enter the UAE, according to the UAE Digital Government. When they arrive at UAE ports of entry, they have the option of gaining entrance with an identity card or a passport issued by a GCC state.



Individuals who fulfill the requirements can obtain a valid entry visa that is valid for 30 days after arriving, with an extra 10-day grace period. Furthermore, upon arrival, people of particular nations can receive a 90-day visa.

