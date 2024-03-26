Don't be too shocked if there are fewer burger options available the next time you swing by Wendy's for a bite. It's said that the fast-food company intends to stop serving a burger that gained a fervent fan base approximately six months after its launch.

Wendy's to pull out Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger from its menu?

It is said that Wendy's Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger, which debuted in August 2023 will no longer be available on menus. SheFinds broke the story first, quoting a since-deleted Reddit thread on the upcoming Wendy's menu change. The original poster stated, "They told me they're getting ready to get rid of the best Wendy's burger I've ever had," claiming to have received this information from an employee, according to SheFinds.

Wendy's spokesperson confirms the news

A spokesperson from Wendy's said, "While we’re always innovating and introducing new, exciting offerings to cater to our fans’ ever-evolving tastes, there’s no exact date set for when the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger will roll off menus. Our menu is designed to evolve with the seasons, so stay tuned for more crave-able offerings to come!”

It sounds like the burger might not be around for very long. Fans will miss these "favorite fast food burgers" when they do disappear since they have been described as "insanely good" on Reddit. However, the precise time frame of the nacho-inspired burgers' availability on Wendy's menu is yet unknown until more details are made public.

For now, you may still get the Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger and Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich. But customers should plan to savor the sandwiches while they can because staff members have acknowledged that they are running out.



In August 2023, right before football season, Wendy's introduced the nacho-inspired sandwiches. Wendy's signature square beef patties, poblano queso, hot chipotle sauce, crunchy corn, tortilla strips, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese are all included in the burger, which is served on a jalapeño cheddar bun. The breaded chicken breast fillet is used in place of the beef in the Loaded Nacho Chicken Sandwich, which nevertheless has the same baguette and toppings.

This is not the first instance of a popular fast-food item being discontinued in 2024.Taco Bell also axed the $5 Classic Combo, Beefy Melt Burrito, Fiesta Veggie Burrito, Chipotle Ranch Grilled Chicken Burrito, and Melt earlier this year to make place for the updated Cravings Value Menu.

