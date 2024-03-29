What is Ship Dali's history? All about Singapore-flagged container vessel that collided with Baltimore Bridge

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

A Singapore-flagged container ship named the Dali collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing a partial collapse and the presumed deaths of six construction workers as per CNBC. The incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, sent shockwaves through one of the country's busiest ports, raising concerns about supply chain disruptions.

Dali’s history and inspection

The Dali had previously been involved in an incident in Belgium's Port of Antwerp in July 2016, when it was damaged after colliding with a stone wall while unmooring. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during this incident.

In June of last year, an inspection in San Antonio, Chile, revealed deficiencies in propulsion and auxiliary machinery. Despite these findings, Singapore's port authority confirmed that the vessel had passed overseas inspections and had certificates indicating structural integrity and functionality at the time of the collision.

Maersk, the Danish shipping giant confirmed that it was chartering the Dali and expressed deep concern about the Baltimore incident. In a statement, Maersk said, "Our thoughts are with all of those affected...No Maersk crew and personnel were onboard the vessel. We are closely following the investigations...and we will do our utmost to keep our customers informed."

Collision and immediate rescue efforts

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. ET, as the nearly 1,000-foot-long vessel was departing Baltimore Harbor for Sri Lanka. According to initial reports, the ship struck a bridge support pylon at an estimated speed of 8 knots (about 9 mph). Shocking video footage showed the bridge collapsing into the icy waters of the Patapsco River almost immediately after impact.

Efforts to rescue potential survivors were launched immediately but were halted on Tuesday evening. Maryland Governor Wes Moore praised the crew's quick response in sending out a critical emergency alert, allowing authorities to clear the bridge of additional car traffic and potentially save lives.

"Between the mayday and the collapse...officials...began to stop the flow of traffic, which saved lives in a very, very heroic way," Governor Moore said at a press conference.

Impact on port operations

Since the Panama Canal's expansion in 2016, Baltimore's 50-foot shipping channel and port have become critical hubs for handling some of the world's largest cargo ships arriving from Asia and elsewhere. The port handles a variety of goods, including automobiles, sugar, coal, and machinery.

As the investigation into the collision continues, authorities are focused on determining the cause of the incident and addressing safety concerns in order to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, the maritime community mourns the loss of life and considers the consequences of this devastating event for port operations and the larger supply chain network.

