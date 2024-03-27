'Thought it was earthquake': Residents recall horrifying moments from Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Residents near the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore are still reeling from the terrifying events that occurred early Tuesday morning when the bridge collapsed unexpectedly. Eyewitnesses describe the terrifying experience as similar to an earthquake, leaving them shaken and in disbelief as per PEOPLE.

Shock and confusion

Priscilla Thompson, a resident who lives on the water near the Key Bridge, initially mistook the collapse for seismic activity. She explained, "I really thought it was an earthquake or something because it shook this house so bad. It shook it — it really rattled it — for four or five seconds. And then, it got real quiet."

Donald Heinbuch, a retired fire chief, expressed similar views, saying, "It felt like an earthquake. Or like rolling thunder."

As residents rushed to the scene, the scope of the disaster became clear. Heinbuch described the aftermath. "The ship was there, and the bridge was in the water like it was blown up," Donald said. Eyewitness John Flansburg described his shock, saying, "It seemed like there was a big accident right outside my door. Then, I’ve seen all this devastation."

Advertisement

Eyewitness footage captures the tragedy

Numerous eyewitnesses captured the moment of collapse, with footage showing the 1,200-foot-long bridge breaking apart and plunging into the frigid waters below after the container ship Dali collided with a support pier around 1:30 a.m.

Bobby Gattus, one of the eyewitnesses, expressed disbelief in a video posted online, saying, "Wanted to know what the bang was. The bridge is gone. Holy hell."

Jim Fischer, who played a role in constructing the Key Bridge in the 1970s, is deeply shaken by the tragedy. "I never thought in a million years anything like this could happen. And what was incredible to me is how fast it came down. It really is just unbelievable," he said.

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has left everybody in shock and mourning, as residents cope with the unexpected loss and devastation. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and ensuring the safety of other infrastructure in the area.

ALSO READ: Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse: Rescue operation ends with six presumed dead