What is the 'gross' pajamas trend? Gen-Z employees in China spark controversy by wearing sleepwear to office

Gen-Z employees in China are challenging the norms by foregoing formal attire in favor of comfort wear, resulting in the 'gross' pajama trend. Workers are increasingly wearing sleepwear, sweatpants, and other casual clothing items on the job, which has sparked debate and intrigue on social media platforms as per the New York Post.

What is the 'gross' pajamas trend?

The 'gross' pajamas trend gained traction as Gen-Z workers flooded Chinese social media platforms like Xiaohongshu with photos of themselves dressed casually in the office. This includes pajamas and sweatpants, as they value comfort and self-expression over traditional dress codes.

Cindy Luo, a 30-year-old interior designer from Wuhan, succinctly expresses the sentiment: "I just want to wear whatever I want. I just don't think it's worth spending money to dress up for work since I'm just sitting there."

This sartorial rebellion is more than just a fashion statement; it represents a broader shift in values among China's young professionals. The trend is seen as a response to previous generations' relentless pace, with Gen-Z workers preferring a more relaxed and uncomplicated lifestyle.

As Xiao Xueping, a psychologist in Beijing, rightly observes, "It's the progress of the times." By embracing comfort wear in the workplace, these employees hope to challenge stereotypes and show that their clothing choices do not interfere with their profession.

How did ‘gross’ pajamas trend start?

The 'gross' pajamas trend is not limited to office cubicles; it is also taking over social media. On Xiaohongshu, China's version of Instagram, you can find a plethora of images showcasing this unconventional work attire as per the New York Post.

These posts, which range from intentionally messy looks to snug sleepwear, are all about breaking free from the traditional office dress code and expressing oneself.

But the trend reached new heights when Kendou S posted a video on Douyin, China's TikTok, flaunting her unique office outfit. Despite criticism from her boss, Kendou S's video went viral, with over 1.4 million shares. The countercultural movement appears to be gaining traction.

