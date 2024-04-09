When is the next Total Solar Eclipse in the US after April 8, 2024?

On Monday, April 8, millions of people across North America watched a breathtaking celestial event known as the "Eclipse Across America." This rare total solar eclipse, which captivated viewers with its eerie twilight and revealed the sun's corona, left many wanting more, as per a report from ABC News.

However, suppose you're looking forward to the next opportunity to witness this spectacular phenomenon. In that case, you may need to be patient, as the next total solar eclipse in the United States isn't expected for decades.

The long interval until 2044

According to experts such as former NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, also known as Mr. Eclipse, and renowned solar eclipse cartographer Michael Zeiler, the next total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States will not occur until August 23, 2044.

However, this eclipse will only cast a shadow in three states: Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Canada will also witness totality, with British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan experiencing it.

For those hoping for a broader swath of totality, the year 2045 holds promise. On August 12, a total solar eclipse will pass from coast to coast, providing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for residents in several states to witness this breathtaking event. From California to Georgia, millions of Americans will have the chance to witness the magic of totality firsthand.

While the wait for the next total solar eclipse in the United States may appear long, excitement grows with the prospect of future celestial events. The 2044 and 2045 eclipses, expected to occur during the summer, increase the likelihood of clear, cloudless skies, improving the viewing experience for spectators.

Total Solar Eclipse in Europe in 2026

For those who don't want to wait decades for the next total solar eclipse, an opportunity awaits in Europe. On August 12, 2026, a total solar eclipse will occur over the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, and northern Spain.

As Michael Zeiler so aptly puts it, "Witnessing a total solar eclipse is a deeply emotional experience for anyone," and the allure of seeing totality in Spain in 2026 may be irresistible to eclipse enthusiasts.

As we bid adieu to the recent total solar eclipse and look forward to future celestial events, the magic and wonder of these astronomical phenomena continue to captivate and inspire everyone.

While the next total solar eclipse in the United States may be many years away, the anticipation only adds to the excitement surrounding these rare and awe-inspiring events in our universe.

