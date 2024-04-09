Total Solar Eclipse 2024: People share stunning pictures of the celestial event across social media

People across North America shared stunning visuals of the total solar eclipse on April 8 on their social media.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Apr 09, 2024  |  04:54 PM IST |  492
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image courtesy: Twitter
Key Highlight
  • On April 8, 2024, the world witnessed this year's saw its first solar eclipse
  • There was a total solar eclipse that stretched from Texas to Maine

Yesterday, April 8, a total solar eclipse occurred, leaving the world in awe of the breathtaking sight. People from many areas of life rushed out of their homes to witness this extraordinary occurrence. The sky grew pitch-black and the stars came into view as the moon moved in front of the sun, producing an otherworldly visual.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

People share images of solar eclipse on social media

Numerous individuals took to social media to share their awe-inspiring eclipse photos, allowing everyone to witness and appreciate the moment. From renowned organizations like NASA to ordinary people, a multitude of captivating and extraordinary pictures were shared. Now, we present to you the most remarkable images circulating on social media platforms!

Related Stories

Baylor professor goes viral after takes dig at JK Rowling's views on trans rights
trending
Baylor professor goes viral after takes dig at JK Rowling's views on trans rights
El Salvador President announces 5000 free passports for highly skilled workers from abroad
trending
El Salvador President announces 5000 free passports for highly skilled workers from abroad

Check out:




Millions of people lived in the path of totality of the eclipse

Over 31 million individuals reside in the path of totality, while a significant number of others traveled by plane or car to see the show in person. Before passing across portions of Mexico, the path of totality began over the Pacific Ocean. After entering Texas, it proceeded northeast through over a dozen states before entering Canada.

August 23, 2044, is when the next total solar eclipse will be observed from the contiguous United States. According to NASA, the area close to Torreón, Mexico, saw the longest period of totality during Monday's eclipse, which lasted 4 minutes, 28 seconds. Eagle Pass, Texas, was one of the earliest places the eclipse visited in the US. Viewers of the eclipse flocked to this state.

Before the eclipse, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, issued a warning that it would have an impact on solar production in the state between 12:10 and 3:10 p.m. CDT. ERCOT serves 90% of the state with solar power.








When the eclipse started and the moon covered the sun, the sun took on a crescent form. Till the eclipse reaches totality, the sun is gradually obscured more and more. Viewers could witness a corona, the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, during totality in numerous locations. This was one of the biggest celestial events that the people of America witnessed.

ALSO READ: NASA shares video showing Solar Eclipse from space; see here

Know more about the total solar eclipse

Can you look at a total solar eclipse without glasses?
You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the Moon completely obscures the Sun's bright face – during the brief and spectacular period known as totality,
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles