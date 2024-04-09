Yesterday, April 8, a total solar eclipse occurred, leaving the world in awe of the breathtaking sight. People from many areas of life rushed out of their homes to witness this extraordinary occurrence. The sky grew pitch-black and the stars came into view as the moon moved in front of the sun, producing an otherworldly visual.

People share images of solar eclipse on social media

Numerous individuals took to social media to share their awe-inspiring eclipse photos, allowing everyone to witness and appreciate the moment. From renowned organizations like NASA to ordinary people, a multitude of captivating and extraordinary pictures were shared. Now, we present to you the most remarkable images circulating on social media platforms!

Millions of people lived in the path of totality of the eclipse

Over 31 million individuals reside in the path of totality, while a significant number of others traveled by plane or car to see the show in person. Before passing across portions of Mexico, the path of totality began over the Pacific Ocean. After entering Texas, it proceeded northeast through over a dozen states before entering Canada.



August 23, 2044, is when the next total solar eclipse will be observed from the contiguous United States. According to NASA, the area close to Torreón, Mexico, saw the longest period of totality during Monday's eclipse, which lasted 4 minutes, 28 seconds. Eagle Pass, Texas, was one of the earliest places the eclipse visited in the US. Viewers of the eclipse flocked to this state.

Before the eclipse, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, issued a warning that it would have an impact on solar production in the state between 12:10 and 3:10 p.m. CDT. ERCOT serves 90% of the state with solar power.

When the eclipse started and the moon covered the sun, the sun took on a crescent form. Till the eclipse reaches totality, the sun is gradually obscured more and more. Viewers could witness a corona, the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere, during totality in numerous locations. This was one of the biggest celestial events that the people of America witnessed.

