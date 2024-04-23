A Florida couple is currently being prosecuted for allegedly attempting to fulfill their dream by using a fake ticket that claimed to be their winnings of USD 1 million. According to a booking database for the Escambia County Jail, Kira Enders, 36, and Dakota Jones, 32, both of Defuniak Springs, Florida, are accused of several offenses, including passing a fake or altered state lottery ticket to deceive and larceny/grand theft of over $100,000.

Kira Enders and Dakota Jones to face criminal charges

As per the reports from the local affiliate station FOX 35, Enders tried to return a $50 scratch-off ticket that she claimed to have won in the Florida Lottery game 500X the Cash. According to officials, the ticket showed clear altercations, and Enders attempted to submit what were purportedly two "crudely" taped-together tickets to the Florida Lottery, as per CBS News Miami.

FOX stated that Enders supposedly brought the ticket to a Pensacola, Florida, lottery office on March 1, whereupon officials promptly labeled it as a "non-winner." According to a Sheriff's Office report, Enders also acknowledged in official documents that she might face legal repercussions if she interfered with a ticket at the time.

Enders reportedly admitted to police that she had taped the ticket together after it had fallen off her car in a downpour. Enders inquired about the status of their winning claim from the Florida Lottery office six days after submitting their ticket. Special Agent Richard Pisanti instructed Enders and Jones to meet with him on March 11 over the phone. Enders and Jones—who had driven her there—were immediately detained and separated for investigation.

According to an affidavit that FOX was able to receive, Enders and Jones claimed to have told different stories of how they found the winning ticket and that they had taped it together after it was torn apart. According to the affidavit, Enders questioned Pisanti, "What, they don't go together?" Jones reportedly responded to the investigator, "They are honest people, and they aren't into fraud."

On April 16, Jones was taken into custody and registered at the Escambia County Jail; Enders was booked two days later, on April 18. According to information from the Escambia County Jail, Enders and Jones were released from custody on April 19 with bonds of $20,000 and $17,500, respectively. They are both scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

