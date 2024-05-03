There are many rumors circulating that OpenAI, the tech company best known for producing advanced language models like ChatGPT, is working on a powerful search engine that could rival Google. This may happen or may not but until now the reports suggest that Altman has shared the idea of consulting with Microsoft to make this enhanced search engine.

Rumors and hints from OpenAI CEO

According to Jimmy Apples, a well-known leaker who shared information on the X platform that OpenAI may be planning an event on May 9th, just before Google's expected annual I/O conference on May 14th.

OpenAI has not confirmed or denied this theory. During a recent podcast interview with Lex Fridman, however, CEO Sam Altman suggested that the company's ChatGPT Large Language Model (LLM) could be integrated into search engines in ways that would change how people look for things online forever.

Rather than seeing ads and blue links that dominate search results as they always have since inception, Altman said he wants to see chat-based AI systems become better at surfacing and synthesizing information.

Subscription model and Microsoft partnership

It’s believed that Microsoft Bing resources were used by OpenAI in building its new search engine; this would represent a collaboration between two major players within the tech industry.

To set itself apart from traditional ad-filled search engines, it’s possible that OpenAI might go with a subscription plan like its ChatGPT Plus offering.

The idea is to give people an option where they can pay not to see ads, which tend to clutter up search results pages these days. Thereby receive more accurate answers instead of those influenced by commercial interests.

What can we expect

Whenever it does arrive, though no official release date has been provided thus far, nor any substantiation given regarding these claims by external sources, OpenAI’s ChatGPT-powered chatbot-fueled search engine will likely revolutionize how we find knowledge online today.

This means waiting for users and excitedly expecting capabilities along with potential impact surrounding this ingenious venture within the technology sector as a whole.

OpenAI’s plunge into search engines shows us that they aren’t afraid to challenge conventions and let’s hope we can navigate through their vast amount of knowledge more easily in the future.

